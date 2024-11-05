Watch Now
Steelers-Commanders will be a 'very defining game'
Bill Cowher joins Dan Patrick to discuss the Bucs' decision to go for two against the Chiefs and how Kansas City's edge keeps them "comfortable in close games", as well as the Steelers upcoming game against Washington.
Bet it in a Minute: BAL-CIN in NFL Week 10
Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher look at the betting market for the NFL Week 10 clash between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals, eyeing a couple of overs instead of a play against the spread.
Bowles ‘should’ve taken chance’ to beat Mahomes
The Dan Patrick Show discusses the Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime, questioning Todd Bowles' decision to kick the extra point at the end of regulation instead of going for two.
Could Belichick return to coaching with Raiders?
Dan Patrick ponders the likelihood of Bill Belichick becoming the Raiders head coach with Tom Brady as a minority owner, along with Las Vegas selecting Shedeur Sanders at No. 1 and offering the gig to Deion Sanders.
Wright: NFL fans scapegoat officials too often
Nick Wright joined The Dan Le Batard Show to discuss whether or not the Chiefs get bailed out by NFL officials, specifically analyzing a potential false start by Jawaan Taylor in their 30-24 win over the Buccaneers.
Analyzing Cowboys acquiring Mingo from Panthers
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers react to Jerry Jones and the Cowboys giving up a fourth-round pick to acquire struggling wide receiver Jonathan Mingo from the Panthers.
Legette, Johnston lead WR Week 10 waiver adds
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers reveal their top Week 10 waiver wire wide receiver adds, including Xavier Legette developing into a top target in Carolina and more.
Target Warren, Guerendo in RB Week 10 waiver
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers highlight their top running back waiver wire adds Week 10, including Jaylen Warren potentially getting a bigger workload and Isaac Guerendo maybe being the next man up.
Look to add Rodgers, Herbert in Week 10 QB waiver
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers examine the top quarterbacks on the Week 10 waiver wire, highlighting Aaron Rodgers and Justin Herbert after their big performances in Week 8.
Snatch up TEs Henry, Gesicki on Week 10 waiver
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers give their top waiver wire targets at the tight end position, including a few under-the-radar producers still available in most leagues.
Update on Ravens, DROY futures bets after Week 9
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers give their top futures bets on DraftKings Sportsbook after Week 9, with including the Ravens win total, DROY and Super Bowl matchup.
Hopkins is looking like a WR2 with the Chiefs
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers react to DeAndre Hopkins' big performance on Monday Night Football and choose whether they would prefer having Travis Kelce or Cade Otton for the rest of the season.