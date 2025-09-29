 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_jaguars_250929.jpg
Inside Coen-Saleh fiery postgame interaction
nbc_pft_brownsreax_250929.jpg
Lions-Browns score ‘doesn’t tell story of game’
Dart 'gave the Giants a lift' vs. Chargers
Dart ‘gave the Giants a lift’ vs. Chargers

Other PFT Content

Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Steelers scratch out win over Vikings in Ireland

September 29, 2025 08:51 AM
The Steelers once again made all the timely plays to leave Ireland with a victory over the Vikings.

nbc_pft_jaguars_250929.jpg
04:55
Inside Coen-Saleh fiery postgame interaction
nbc_pft_brownsreax_250929.jpg
02:44
Lions-Browns score ‘doesn’t tell story of game’
Dart 'gave the Giants a lift' vs. Chargers
05:21
Dart ‘gave the Giants a lift’ vs. Chargers
Falcons offense rebounds, Titans faceplant
04:29
Falcons offense rebounds, Titans faceplant
nbc_pft_billsreax_250929.jpg
04:15
Bills play with their food again vs. Saints
Bears pull off 'gutsy' win vs. Raiders
01:24
Bears pull off ‘gutsy’ win vs. Raiders
Desperation abounds in MNF doubleheader
01:17
Desperation abounds in MNF doubleheader
nbc_pft_coltsrams_250929.jpg
06:21
Rams, Colts should both be confident in starts
nbc_pft_chiefs_250929.jpg
05:26
Chiefs offense gets its mojo back vs. Ravens
Parsons storyline overshadowed by DAL-GB drama
08:13
Parsons storyline overshadowed by DAL-GB drama
Prescott, Pickens unlock DAL offense vs. GB
07:49
Prescott, Pickens unlock DAL offense vs. GB
Buccaneers have plenty of positives early
03:00
Buccaneers have plenty of positives early
nbc_pft_ajbrown_250929.jpg
11:40
Eagles’ offense frustrates even with 4-0 record
Packers need to tinker to meet aspirations
12:13
Packers need to tinker to meet aspirations
Packers get off the hook with tie vs. Cowboys
05:35
Packers get off the hook with tie vs. Cowboys
Are Chiefs officially 'back' after Ravens win?
02:57
Are Chiefs officially ‘back’ after Ravens win?
Schottenheimer is 'lockstep' with Dak
01:47
Schottenheimer is ‘lockstep’ with Dak
nbc_snf_dakint_250929.jpg
01:10
Prescott: It was ‘fun’ to compete against Parsons
Unpacking how Packers tied Cowboys in Week 4
04:13
Unpacking how Packers tied Cowboys in Week 4
nbc_nfl_gbdalhl_250928.jpg
45
Highlights: Cowboys-Packers shootout ends in tie
nbc_snf_loveint_250929.jpg
01:04
Love reflects on Packers’ tie with Cowboys
Giants beat Chargers in Dart's first start
07:05
Giants beat Chargers in Dart’s first start
Analyzing Colts as bet to win AFC South
01:40
Analyzing Colts as bet to win AFC South
nbc_snf_pickenstdv4_250928.jpg
57
Cowboys respond in 62 seconds to take back lead
LiamCoenHeadlines.jpg
15:17
Give Me the Headlines: ‘I saw the sign’
Speed Round: Week 4 fill in the blank
05:34
Speed Round: Week 4 fill in the blank
Eagles 'win ugly' vs. Buccaneers in Week 4
02:47
Eagles ‘win ugly’ vs. Buccaneers in Week 4
Rams hand Colts first loss of season
02:11
Rams hand Colts first loss of season
How concerning is Ravens' 1-3 start?
03:01
How concerning is Ravens’ 1-3 start?
nbc_fnia_badbunny_250928.jpg
44
Bad Bunny to perform Super Bowl LX halftime show

nbc_wnba_suntopplays_250929.jpg
02:13
Highlights: Mercury reach finals, Fever stay alive
Get to know Golden Gophers safety Perich
01:07
Get to know Golden Gophers safety Perich
Top shots and stats from 2025 Ryder Cup
01:44
Top shots and stats from 2025 Ryder Cup
DeChambeau, Schauffele top US Ryder Cup performers
06:38
DeChambeau, Schauffele top US Ryder Cup performers
Fleetwood leads Europe's top Ryder Cup performers
14:40
Fleetwood leads Europe’s top Ryder Cup performers
nbc_snf_pickenstd_250928.jpg
52
Prescott finds Pickens for go-ahead TD before half
Florio hearing 'crickets' about Lamar's hamstring
24
Florio hearing ‘crickets’ about Lamar’s hamstring
nbc_golf_envelope_250928.jpg
06:04
Bradley: Ryder Cup’s envelope rule ‘has to change’
nbc_snf_blockedkick_250928.jpg
56
Cowboys tally two off blocked extra-point attempt
nbc_snf_doubstd_250928.jpg
44
Doubs leaps up for first TD of night vs. Cowboys
Wagner: US Ryder Cup captain process 'not working'
12:20
Wagner: US Ryder Cup captain process ‘not working’
Jones on trading Parsons: 'I like the numbers'
04:44
Jones on trading Parsons: ‘I like the numbers’
NFL Week 4 injury updates: Alt, Nabers
01:01
NFL Week 4 injury updates: Alt, Nabers
NASCAR Cup drivers recap Kansas playoff race
15:05
NASCAR Cup drivers recap Kansas playoff race
nbc_nascar_hit_250928.jpg
04:52
Recapping a chaotic Kansas playoff race
nbc_nfl_dcckauf_250928.jpg
02:08
DAL cheerleaders teach Kauf ‘Thunderstruck’ dance
nbc_nas_radiorecap_250928.jpg
01:00
Best Cup driver audio from Kansas playoff race
Rory: Verbal abuse from crowd 'not acceptable'
05:57
Rory: Verbal abuse from crowd ‘not acceptable’
EuroPresserFullMPX.jpg
30:23
Europeans discuss ‘dream week’ at Bethpage Black
nbc_nas_cupkansas_250928.jpg
14:54
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at Kansas
Reddick survives 'tough day' at Kansas
52
Reddick survives ‘tough day’ at Kansas
nbc_nas_briscoe_250928.jpg
01:42
Briscoe recaps ‘crazy’ restarts at Kansas
nbc_nas_bell_250928.jpg
01:11
Bell leaving Kansas ‘pretty satisfied’
nbc_nas_wallace_250928.jpg
58
Bubba on Kansas finish: ‘Hate we gave it to Chevy’
nbc_nas_hamlin_250928.jpg
01:17
Hamlin wanted win No. 60 ‘a little too hard’
nbc_nas_elliott_250928.jpg
01:41
‘Seas parted’ for Elliott to win at Kansas
nbc_nas_finish_250928.jpg
02:48
Playoffs at Kansas provide white-knuckle OT finish
nbc_golf_uspresser_250928.jpg
25:21
Bradley ‘definitely’ made course setup mistake
Happy_Chris.jpg
03:00
FNIA FaceTime: Dart shut noise out ahead of Week 4
Bryson thrills crowd in Ryder Cup vs. Fitzpatrick
02:58
Bryson thrills crowd in Ryder Cup vs. Fitzpatrick