 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_250324.jpg
PFT Draft: Top remaining free agents
nbc_pft_stefondiggs_250324.jpg
Diggs reportedly ahead of schedule with ACL rehab
nbc_pft_kickoffchanges_250324.jpg
NFL considering more changes to kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_250324.jpg
PFT Draft: Top remaining free agents
nbc_pft_stefondiggs_250324.jpg
Diggs reportedly ahead of schedule with ACL rehab
nbc_pft_kickoffchanges_250324.jpg
NFL considering more changes to kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

PFT Draft: Top remaining free agents

March 24, 2025 09:11 AM
From Stefon Diggs to Aaron Rodgers, Mike Florio and Chris Simms identify the most desirable free agents still available.