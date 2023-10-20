 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Adams unsatisfied with target share on Raiders

October 20, 2023 09:21 AM
Davante Adams went to the Raiders in part to prove that he could thrive without Aaron Rodgers, but the star wide receiver recently expressed his displeasure with the lack of targets he's receiving in Las Vegas' offense.
Up Next
nbc_pft_showmesomething_231020.jpg
5:57
Show me something Week 7: Herbert, Hurts, Love,
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mahomes_231020.jpg
8:33
Can the Chiefs get over the top vs. Chargers?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_lionsravens_231020.jpg
5:35
Can the Lions keep momentum going against Ravens?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_foster_231020.jpg
14:33
Saints TE Moreau tormented by pivotal drop
Now Playing
nbc_pft_dolphinseagles_231020.jpg
11:09
Will Fangio give Dolphins a leg up vs. Eagles?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_derek_231020.jpg
18:16
Is Carr not long for Saints given performance?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jags_231020.jpg
13:58
How good are the Jaguars after win vs. Saints?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_saintsoff_231020__265365.jpg
7:02
What’s wrong with Saints’ offense after Jags loss?
Now Playing
nbc_simms_wasvsnyg_231019.jpg
3:24
Week 7 preview: Commanders vs. Giants
Now Playing
nbc_simms_billspatriots_231019.jpg
4:18
Week 7 preview: Bills vs. Patriots
Now Playing
nbc_simms_brownscolts_231019.jpg
4:07
Week 7 preview: Browns vs. Colts
Now Playing
nbc_simms_raidersbears_231019.jpg
2:16
Week 7 preview: Raiders vs. Bears
Now Playing