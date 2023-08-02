Watch Now
Belichick has 'all 90 guys' competing at camp
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore if Mac Jones' dysfunction with Bill Belichick last season could give Bailey Zappe the upper hand in the Patriots' QB competition.
PFT Draft: Coordinators under the most pressure
From Brian Schottenheimer in Dallas to Todd Monken in Baltimore, Mike Florio and Chris Simms name which coordinators are entering make-or-break seasons.
Rodgers explains why his contract is ‘win-win-win’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on how Aaron Rodgers has “backed himself into a corner” with the expectation of playing a few years with the Jets and outline how this complicates the Zach Wilson situation.
Raiders reportedly open to restarting Jacobs talks
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze what the Raiders being open to a fresh start could indicate, as well as why it’s in Josh Jacobs’ best interest to get to camp and start getting reps.
Blank considers Ridder to be ‘QB of the future’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate if the Falcons will be in the playoff hunt this season and why the team’s success ultimately will boil down to Desmond Ridder.
Why Zeke return to Dallas would be ‘a distraction’
While Ezekiel Elliott could be a quick fix for the Cowboys during Ronald Jones’ two-game suspension, Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why they'd be in a tough situation when Jones returns.
Kamara meets with Goodell for potential suspension
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down where Alvin Kamara stands entering his meeting with Roger Goodell, after violating the personal conduct policy last year, as well as what this means for the Saints.
Is playing in preseason worth risk for Rodgers?
Although Aaron Rodgers “wouldn’t mind” playing in preseason, Mike Florio and Chris Simms question what changed his perspective compared to previous years and if it’s an unnecessary injury risk.
Payton did Jets ‘a favor’ by criticizing Hackett
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect Nathaniel Hackett’s perspective on Sean Payton’s remarks and explore how this early adversity will help the Jets unite down the stretch.
How many is too many for Pro Football HOF classes?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms sift through the 2023 Enshrinees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, question if adding nine individuals is too many and examine how the standards have evolved.
PFT plays The Grid: Featuring LAR, CAR, DAL, PHI
Mike Florio and Chris Simms solve a special puzzle The Grid made for PFT Live, featuring the Rams, Panthers and undrafted players across the top, with the Cowboys, Eagles and 1,000+ receiving yards on the side.
Jones drags feet adding Johnson to Ring of Honor
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why it makes Jerry Jones look “very petty” by failing to add Jimmy Johnson, who is a Pro Football Hall of Famer, to the Cowboys Ring of Honor.