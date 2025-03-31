 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chrisballard_250331.jpg
Ballard hopeful competition elevates Colts QBs
nbc_pft_bradholmes_250331.jpg
Holmes: Lions will always be ‘built on grit’
nbc_pft_mcvayint_250331.jpg
McVay feels ‘rejuvenated’ with Rams

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
nbc_pft_chrisballard_250331.jpg
Ballard hopeful competition elevates Colts QBs
nbc_pft_bradholmes_250331.jpg
Holmes: Lions will always be ‘built on grit’
nbc_pft_mcvayint_250331.jpg
McVay feels ‘rejuvenated’ with Rams

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Watch Now

Holmes: Lions will always be 'built on grit'

March 31, 2025 11:45 AM
Lions general manager Brad Holmes talks to Mike Florio about Jared Goff's leadership, Jahmyr Gibbs' dynamic talent as a playmaker and the winning culture that's been built in Detroit.

nbc_pft_chrisballard_250331.jpg
15:31
Ballard hopeful competition elevates Colts QBs
nbc_pft_mcvayint_250331.jpg
13:00
McVay feels ‘rejuvenated’ with Rams
thursdaygames.jpg
04:18
NFL considers change for moving games to TNF
nbc_pft_18games_250331.jpg
01:10
NFL owners will discuss 18-game game season
nbc_pft_playoffseeding_250331.jpg
01:53
Payton stands by importance of winning division
nbc_pft_brownsno2pick_250331.jpg
02:24
Browns ‘unlikely’ to trade up to No. 1 in draft
nbc_pft_briancallahan_250331.jpg
09:49
Titans should keep door open for No. 1 pick trade
nbc_pft_sauce_250331.jpg
03:17
Glenn feels Gardner can be ‘best in the league’
nbc_pft_glennreset_250331.jpg
04:51
Glenn: You don’t win in the offseason
nbc_pft_fields_250331.jpg
06:47
NYJ are Fields’ last chance to prove he’s starter
nbc_pft_steelersmademove_250331.jpg
11:55
Steelers are waiting on Rodgers to make decision
nbc_pft_kirkcousins_250331.jpg
05:00
Steelers could turn to Cousins after NFL draft
nbc_pft_rodgerstomlin_250331.jpg
13:15
Why Rodgers should be picky about final chapter
nbc_pft_vrabelintv_250331.jpg
11:16
Vrabel: Can’t ban every play that’s hard to defend
nbc_pft_tushpush_250331.jpg
14:43
Tush push ban reportedly gains some support
nbc_rwfootball_jeanty_250328.jpg
01:17
Saints reportedly meet with RB Jeanty at Pro Day
nbc_pft_draft_250328.jpg
03:09
Draft: Teams whose biological clocks are ticking
nbc_pft_abdul_250328.jpg
06:11
Carter won’t participate in Penn State’s Pro Day
nbc_pft_sanders_250328.jpg
13:17
Deion broadens where he’d like Shedeur to land
internationalgames.jpg
05:38
NFL confirms seven international games for 2025
nbc_pft_flagfootball_250328.jpg
06:10
Olympic flag football could spark massive interest
nbc_pft_coltsqbs_250328.jpg
09:33
What Jones in IND means for Richardson’s future
nbc_pft_draftprospectslanding_250328.jpg
07:24
Draft prospects deserve a say in where they land
nbc_pft_groomingyoungqbs_250328.jpg
13:47
NFL has moved past growing young QBs into starters
nbc_pft_russellwilsongiantsdraft_250328.jpg
07:53
Wilson acknowledges chance NYG draft QB at No. 3
nbc_pft_russeillwilsonsteelers_250328.jpg
03:19
The Steelers wanted nothing to do with Wilson
nbc_roto_brockpurdy_250327.jpg
01:12
QB Purdy could land expensive extension with 49ers
nbc_ffhh_samdarnold_250327.jpg
02:07
Darnold’s yardage under headlines pass prop bets
nbc_berry_wayearly31to50_250327.jpg
08:12
Hill could be a great buy-low fantasy option
nbc_ffhh_jaydendaniels_250327.jpg
05:08
Is Daniels in same fantasy tier as Allen, Jackson?

nbc_dls_womenstournament_250331.jpg
03:26
South Carolina ‘playing ugly’ in tournament run
nbc_bte_nationalchampionship_250331.jpg
02:01
Why Auburn, Duke are best bets to win NCAA Tourney
nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_250331.jpg
07:40
Roundtable: Rory’s elbow issue; Tosti, Lee’s pace
oly_frwar_kailakuhn_250329.jpg
51
Kuhn youngest American to win aerials world title
nbc_bte_lakersrockets_250331.jpg
01:50
Are Lakers primed for loss vs. Rockets?
nbc_dls_18gameseason_250331.jpg
09:22
Could NFL risk ‘oversaturation’ with 18 games?
nbc_golf_gt_butchharmonint_250331.jpg
13:33
Harmon: Masters is easiest major to prepare for
nbc_bte_memphisceltics_250331.jpg
02:12
Celtics in a ‘great spot’ to knock off Grizzlies
nbc_bte_clippersmagic_250331.jpg
01:44
Clippers deserve ‘nudge’ over Magic
nbc_dps_sethgreenberg_250331.jpg
12:07
Why an all-No. 1 seed Final Four is ‘a good thing’
nbc_dps_batrules_250331.jpg
02:28
Yankees ‘torpedo-barrel’ bats drawing attention
nbc_dps_jonscheyer_250331.jpg
08:59
Duke ‘hungry for more’ entering Final Four
nbc_golf_gcpodscottierory_250330.jpg
05:57
Scheffler, McIlroy finish ‘warm-up’ before Masters
nbc_golf_pgachampshls_250330.jpg
02:04
Highlights: Allan wins Galleri Classic
alejandro_tosti.jpg
03:51
Analyzing Tosti’s final round antics in Houston
nbc_golf_mwleereax_250330.jpg
02:47
Lee’s putting ‘key’ for first win at Houston Open
nbc_golf_woodlandreax_250330.jpg
03:08
Woodland gets juices flowing again at Houston Open
nbc_golf_lpgafordrd4_250330.jpg
12:58
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 4
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250330.jpg
02:56
Cup drivers recap Martinsville race won by Hamlin
nbc_golf_hailiedeegan_250330.jpg
01:01
LPGA stars get the need for speed in Ford’s Mach-E
nbc_golf_mwlee18_250330.jpg
01:25
Lee clutches up to win TX Children’s Houston Open
nbc_golf_houstonopenrd4_250330.jpg
14:58
Highlights: 2025 Houston Open, Round 4
nbc_nas_cupmville_250330.jpg
16:10
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville
nbc_golf_mwleeintvv2_250330.jpg
01:43
Lee ‘very exhausted’ after Houston Open win
nbc_golf_roryintv_250330.jpg
01:15
McIlroy taking positives from Houston to Augusta
nbc_golf_dpwtindiahl_250330.jpg
02:58
Highlights: Hero Indian Open, Round 4
nbc_rug_italyirelandhl_250330.jpg
10:02
Six Nations highlights: Italy 12, Ireland 54
lee_site.jpg
01:30
Lee soars on Moving Day, seeking first win
nbc_cyc_voltastage7hl_250330.jpg
18:49
Highlights: 2025 Volta a Catalunya, Stage 7
nbc_cyc_voltastage7finish_250330.jpg
09:54
Highlights: Volta a Catalunya, Stage 7 finish