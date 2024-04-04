Watch Now
Bills need ‘variety of guys’ to replace Diggs
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore notable free agent WRs as options to replace Stefon Diggs and dive into draft prospects that could be game ready for the NFL level.
Bills, Patriots, Jets, Dolphins top draft needs
Mike Florio and Chris Simms rip through the AFC East to identify the biggest draft needs for each team, including WR in Buffalo, QB in New England and more.
College football reportedly exploring Super League
Mike Florio and Chris Simms sift through reports that college football presidents and executives are exploring the creation of a “Super League” and map out how the concept could be executed.
Legislators reportedly pitching Kansas to Chiefs
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack reports Kansas legislators are attempting to get the Chiefs to move to Kansas and question if the Chiefs would consider a city in Texas.
Texans’ outlook with Diggs supporting Stroud
Mike Florio and Chris Simms commend the Texans for turning around their organization so quickly and weigh in on expectations for Houston this season.
Beane ensured Allen wasn’t blindsided about Diggs
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why it’s so important for Josh Allen to be in the loop about key team transactions as the leader of the team.
How competitive are Bills after offseason moves?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a look back at the offseason additions and departures, including Stefon Diggs, and assess what shape the team is in ahead of next season.
Beane sheds light on timing of Diggs trade
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore why the Bills elected to trade Stefon Diggs to the Texans now, knowing it leads to a $31 million dead-cap charge.
Unpacking trade terms for Diggs to Texans
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a deep dive into the details of the Stefon Diggs trade and sift through Brandon Beane’s explanation on whether the WR requested a trade.
Recalling how Bills handled Diggs prior to trade
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate how much value Stefon Diggs brings to the Texans and if the Bills should’ve known what they were getting into with the WR.
Simms’ ‘24 draft rankings: Top five OT prospects
Chris Simms reveals his two tiers for offensive tackles in the 2024 NFL Draft, with Alabama's JC Latham and Notre Dame's Joe Alt in top grouping.
Simms’ ‘24 draft rankings: Top five iOL prospects
Chris Simms reveals his three interior offensive line tiers for the 2024 NFL Draft, led by Oregon State's Taliese Fuaga in a tier of his own.