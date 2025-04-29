 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_shedeurprankcall_250429.jpg
Florio: NFL distributed Sanders’ number too wide
nbc_pft_billsdraft_250429.jpg
Beane pushes back against Bills’ draft criticism
nbc_pft_draftwinners_250428.jpg
2025 NFL Draft biggest winners

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_shedeurprankcall_250429.jpg
Florio: NFL distributed Sanders’ number too wide
nbc_pft_billsdraft_250429.jpg
Beane pushes back against Bills’ draft criticism
nbc_pft_draftwinners_250428.jpg
2025 NFL Draft biggest winners

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Beane pushes back against Bills' draft criticism

April 29, 2025 07:47 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a deep dive into who the Bills selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, particularly as it relates to the WR and RB positions.

Related Videos

nbc_pft_shedeurprankcall_250429.jpg
03:17
Florio: NFL distributed Sanders’ number too wide
jaydonblue.jpg
01:19
Blue could earn opportunity in Cowboys’ backfield
nbc_csu_favround3pick_250428.jpg
17:55
Williams, Fannin Jr., Noel highlight Round 3 picks
nbc_csu_favround2pick_250428.jpg
18:37
49ers ‘crushed it’ with second-round pick Collins
nbc_csu_shedeurbrowns_250428.jpg
14:02
Sanders must take ‘accountability’ for situation
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250428.jpg
02:45
Judkins among NFL Rookie of the Year best bets
nbc_ffhh_41to50rookies_250428.jpg
03:30
Monangai a deep sleeper in Berry’s rookie rankings
nbc_roto_roy_250428.jpg
01:34
Rather bet Jeanty or Ward for OROY at price?
nbc_ffhh_31to41rookies_250428.jpg
05:26
Hunter provides insurance in Rams backfield
ajeantyberry.jpg
11:34
Jeanty leads dynasty rookie superflex rankings
nbc_roto_connordraftgrades_250428.jpg
08:36
Rogers’ 2025 NFL Draft grades: TB, BAL score big
Iowa Hawkeyes v Maryland Terrapins
04:40
Johnson could make early impact for Steelers
stevensonberry.jpg
06:08
Stevenson on Berry’s post NFL draft Hate list
skatteboberry.jpg
04:02
Skattebo has chance to unseat Tracy with Giants
williamsberry.jpg
08:48
Williams tops Berry’s post NFL draft Love list
nbc_pft_draftwinners_250428.jpg
07:15
2025 NFL Draft biggest winners
nbc_pft_jalen_250428.jpg
08:07
Simms: Milroe is ‘someone you want to root for’
nbc_pft_tylershough_250428.jpg
05:12
Shough’s maturity gives the Saints options at QB
nbc_pft_sheduercollege_250428.jpg
03:28
Likelihood of Sanders returning to college
nbc_pft_disrespectdraft_250428.jpg
08:04
Sanders ‘disrespected’ the NFL draft process
nbc_pft_sanderstothebrowns_250428.jpg
07:34
Simms ‘laughed’ when Browns picked Sanders at 144
nbc_pft_brownsexplainreaction_250428.jpg
03:48
Berry, Stefanski explain reaction to Sanders pick
nbc_pft_prankcalls_250428.jpg
13:36
Unpacking prank call Ulbrich’s son made to Sanders
browns_qbs.jpg
12:13
How Browns can navigate crowded QB room
nbc_pft_brownsdecision_250428.jpg
08:15
Why the Browns decided to draft Sanders at 144
nbc_pft_deionfactor_250428.jpg
05:02
How ‘the Deion factor’ impacted Shedeur’s draft
nbc_pff_afcnorth_250427.jpg
08:43
Browns were ‘story’ of NFL draft with Sanders pick
nbc_pff_roseman_250427.jpg
08:14
Eagles lead NFC East with strong NFL draft haul
nbc_pff_nfcnorth_250427.jpg
08:44
Bears add ‘endless possibilities’ for Johnson
nbc_pff_afcwest_250427.jpg
12:45
Raiders, Chargers add difference-makers in draft

Latest Clips

nbc_smx_t24winnertakeall_250428.jpg
05:11
Revisiting 1992 with 250SX East in winner-take-all
nbc_smx_t24_sextonandwhoops_250428.jpg
09:02
Sexton elects to jump the whoops in Pittsburgh
nbc_smx_t24webbnotyetsafe_250428.jpg
07:57
Webb: ‘Anything can happen’ in final two SX rounds
nbc_golf_pgaprofround2hls_250428.jpg
07:17
Highlights: PGA Professional Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_michaelblockintv_250428.jpg
01:47
Block: Inspiring club pros ‘means everything’
nbc_dps_timleglerinterview_250428.jpg
16:18
Legler ‘not sure’ Luka is over shock of trade
nbc_roto_camskattebo_250428.jpg
01:24
How RB Skattebo can make immediate impact
nbc_dls_nbaplayoffs_250428.jpg
09:26
How fair is criticism of LAL not resting starters?
nbc_golf_gtroundtablev2_250428.jpg
06:50
Tour running out of time for championship format
nbc_dps_dponshedeursandersv2_250428.jpg
08:45
What led to Sanders’ surprising weekend?
nbc_roto_shadeur_250428.jpg
01:33
What Sanders has to do to see the field for Browns
nbc_golf_bethannnichols_250428.jpg
10:32
How can the LPGA generate buzz for the Chevron?
nbc_roto_waiverwire_250428.jpg
01:31
Red Sox’s Giolito among top wavier wire targets
nbc_roto_nyyrelievers_250428.jpg
01:32
Fantasy impact of Yankees demoting Williams
nbc_roto_gilbert_250428.jpg
01:28
How Gilbert’s elbow injury affects SEA’s rotation
nbc_dls_shedeursanders_250428.jpg
08:10
Examining ‘disconnect’ in Sanders’ draft journey
nbc_roto_clippersnuggets_250428.jpg
02:07
Clippers to bounce back against ‘gassed’ Nuggets
nbc_roto_rocketswarriors_250428.jpg
01:53
Curry rebounds, Green points in Game 4 worth looks
tucker_site.jpg
01:17
Why Tucker brings excellent NL MVP betting value
nbc_roto_arspsg_250428.jpg
01:23
Bet on both Arsenal and PSG to score in UCL semi
nbc_roto_detnyk_250428.jpg
02:01
Take the points with Pistons in Game 5 vs. Knicks
redick.jpg
06:54
Patrick: Redick tired Lakers out in G4 vs. Wolves
nbc_roto_milind_250428.jpg
01:29
Expect ‘emphatic’ win for Pacers vs. Bucks
dps_broncos.jpg
16:56
Clark: DEN building toward Super Bowl contention
nbc_golf_pgaprord1_250427.jpg
10:37
Highlights: PGA Professional Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_zurichrd4_250427.jpg
09:13
Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 4
nbc_golf_maosaigo_250427.jpg
03:00
Saigo survived ‘absolute carnage’ to win Chevron
nbc_golf_ariyadeepdive_250427.jpg
02:38
Unpacking Jutanugarn’s poor chip at Chevron
nbc_golf_zurichinterview_250427.jpg
02:25
Griffin, Novak share ‘full circle’ win at Zurich
nbc_nas_driverssaid_250427.jpg
03:22
Cup drivers recap Talladega race won by Cindric