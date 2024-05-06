Watch Now
Bills could get 'diamond in the rough' in Claypool
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on Chase Claypool's potential in his early seasons in the NFL, discuss the Bills' move to give him Stefon Diggs' old number and more.
NFL players take the Kentucky Derby in style
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze the outfits NFL players pulled together for the 150th Kentucky Derby.
Has Belichick become likeable after Brady roast?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack Bill Belichick's material from the Tom Brady roast, discuss how his image has evolved and give credit to Payton Manning for being one of the best acts of the night.
Jets expect no restrictions on Rodgers in OTAs
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how Aaron Rodgers will handle the media when he becomes available again.
Jets ‘might have a steal’ once Travis is healthy
Jordan Travis admits he thinks about being Aaron Rodgers' successor a lot, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to discuss his potential a year or two down the road and the Jets' draft strategy.
Snead doubts Donald would return for playoffs
Mike Florio and Chris Simms agree with Les Snead that they don't think Aaron Donald would be willing to comeback for the playoffs after not having gone through the season with the guys.
OBJ brings ‘championship pedigree’ to the Dolphins
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how Odell Beckham Jr.'s production declined with the Ravens and analyze how he will fit in Miami alongside Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill.
J.J. Watt leaving door open if Texans need him
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore the possibility of J.J. Watt making a return and spell out why he could still be hungry to win a Super Bowl title.
Takeaways from the Tom Brady roast
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on who delivered the best material, where the line was crossed and more.
Stroud, Parsons are ‘two peas in a pod’ in Japan
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack how much time C.J. Stroud and Micah Parsons have been spending together in Japan and question at what point the two will want to play together.
Biggest questions remaining after 2024 NFL Draft
From Jordan Love's next deal to when the Bengals will trade Tee Higgins, Mike Florio and Myles Simmons map out the top questions left to unfold.
Mahomes guarantees Chiefs runs ‘corndog’ at ’25 SB
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss why Patrick Mahomes is one of the only players who has earned the right to say the Chiefs will run a specific play in their third consecutive Super Bowl before the season starts.