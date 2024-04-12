 Skip navigation
13 prospects scheduled to attend 2024 NFL Draft

April 12, 2024 08:22 AM
Mike Florio and Charean Williams examine the players who will be attending the draft, including Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye, and those who won't, including Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix.
