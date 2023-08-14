 Skip navigation
Carr ‘looked like a machine’ in preseason debut

August 14, 2023 09:19 AM
Derek Carr felt "rejuvenated" after his preseason debut with the Saints, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to map out how high he can elevate New Orleans in the NFC South.
