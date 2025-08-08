 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_matthewstafford_250808.jpg
McVay provides update on Stafford’s condition
nbc_pft_seahawksraiders_250808.jpg
Milroe turns heads in first preseason game
nbc_pft_jameiswinston_250808.jpg
Could Giants add Winston to coaching staff?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_matthewstafford_250808.jpg
McVay provides update on Stafford’s condition
nbc_pft_seahawksraiders_250808.jpg
Milroe turns heads in first preseason game
nbc_pft_jameiswinston_250808.jpg
Could Giants add Winston to coaching staff?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Could Giants add Winston to coaching staff?

August 8, 2025 07:58 AM
Mike Florio and Michael Holley examine how Jameis Winston has grown throughout his career and question if the Giants could get creative to keep him around the building.

Related Videos

nbc_pft_matthewstafford_250808.jpg
06:35
McVay provides update on Stafford’s condition
nbc_pft_seahawksraiders_250808.jpg
03:24
Milroe turns heads in first preseason game
nbc_roto_matthewgolden_250807.jpg
01:22
Golden could be ‘one of the surprising guys’
nbc_roto_jordanlove_250807.jpg
01:14
Expect Love’s fantasy profile to improve
nbc_ffhh_walker_250807.jpg
05:38
Walker’s health is key to breakout season
nfl_pft_smithonadvice_250807.jpg
02:11
Smith offers advice to the next NFLPA director
jacobsberry.jpg
01:29
Jacobs headlines best bets for NFL rushing leader
nbc_pft_smithonrunningnflpa_250807.jpg
03:59
Smith: I’m proud of instilling a new NFLPA culture
nbc_pft_smithoncollusion_250807.jpg
03:48
Smith: I would’ve appealed any inconsistencies
jamesonwilliamsberry.jpg
08:27
Williams’ expanded role could impact St. Brown
worthyberry.jpg
04:53
Will Worthy be Chiefs top-scoring wide receiver?
nbc_ffhh_playernews_250807.jpg
09:53
Packers believe rookie WR Golden will be ‘a stud’
masonberry.jpg
04:49
Mason, Jones could have even backfield split
nbc_ffhh_barkley_250807.jpg
05:52
Is there case against Eagles’ Barkley as RB1?
nbc_ffhh_taylor_250807.jpg
02:56
Colts QB situation could impact Taylor’s outlook
nbc_roto_ravens_250807.jpg
02:39
Hammer Ravens to finish with over 11 wins in 2025
joshsimmonschiefs.jpg
02:53
Simmons worth longshot bet to win Offensive ROY
travishunter.jpg
08:35
Adams questions Hunter playing both ways long term
nflpa.jpg
07:11
White vows to restore player confidence in NFLPA
nbc_pft_coachesnotcross_250807.jpg
07:31
Current NFL head coaches we wouldn’t want to cross
nbc_pft_vrabelbloodyface_250807.jpg
03:01
Vrabel’s face bloodied breaking up NE-WAS fight
nbc_pft_doyoutrust_250807.jpg
12:35
Do You Trust It: 2024 second-half surges
nbc_pft_young_250807.jpg
01:13
‘There’s definitely hope’ for Young’s NFL career
nbc_pft_garrettshedeur_250807.jpg
04:34
Garrett provides insight on Sanders’ work ethic
nbc_pft_rodgersreps_250807.jpg
14:02
Rodgers will play preseason if Tomlin wants him to
nbc_pft_indbal_250807.jpg
13:10
Richardson can show he’s a ‘polished professional’
nbc_pft_cinphi_250807.jpg
09:59
Bengals need to ‘show up’ in preseason opener
allen_thumb.jpg
10:01
What are Achilles’ heels for the AFC contenders?
nbc_roto_shedeursanders_250806.jpg
01:23
Expectations for Sanders in first preseason game
nbc_ffhh_playernews_250806.jpg
05:45
Stafford expected to be eased back in with Rams

Latest Clips

oly_gamia_uschampoionships_asherhong_250807.jpg
11:56
Hong builds record Day 1 all-around lead
oly_gamia_uschampionships_brodymalone_250807.jpg
07:08
Malone bounces back in New Orleans
oly_gamia_uschampionships_frederickrichard_250807.jpg
09:36
Richard digs deep on Day 1 in New Orleans
spieth.jpg
07:53
‘So much’ on the line for playoff bubble players
nbc_golf_womenamatuerrd16_250807.jpg
11:35
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Round of 16
nbc_golf_scottiescheffler_250807.jpg
07:07
Scheffler finishes five back from lead in Memphis
bhatia_1920.png
07:21
Bhatia ‘not trying to force anything’, be at ease
nedoroscik.jpg
02:24
Nedoroscik makes return on pommel horse
nbc_golf_stjudecdwround1_250807.jpg
01:15
Bhatia rips through first round in Memphis
nbc_golf_fedexstjuderd1hls_250807.jpg
13:49
Highlights: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_fleetwoodintv_250807.jpg
01:49
Fleetwood ‘hit well off the tee’ to be in control
nbc_moto_smxi30board_250807.jpg
17:14
MXoN Team USA shake up; SMX clinching scenarios
nbc_moto_smxinxtbets_250807.jpg
03:29
Barcia ‘riding the best’ of his whole career
nbc_moto_smxiraycinkylerint_250807.jpg
03:55
‘Giving up is not an option’ for Raycin Kyler
nbc_moto_smxifacts_250807.jpg
05:28
Battle for SMX 450 standings is heating up
nbc_cfb_big10_rutschianointv_250807.jpg
11:26
Schiano ‘here to win championships’ at Rutgers
nbc_cfb_big10_mdlocksleyintv_250807.jpg
15:47
Locksley: Terrapins ‘fortunate’ with new schedule
nbc_golf_fleetwoodholeout_250807.jpg
18
Fleetwood birdies from bunker at TPC Southwind
nbc_roto_mattstafford_250807.jpg
01:11
Rams’ McVay: Stafford will be ready for Week 1
nbc_roto_cortes_250807.jpg
01:34
Cortes looks solid in debut with Padres
nbc_roto_davidbednar_250807.jpg
01:34
Bednar notches first save as member of Yankees
nbc_roto_colson_250807.jpg
01:49
Montgomery ‘turning heads’ since All-Star break
nbc_rtf_coachespoll_250807.jpg
20:54
Who’s too high, too low in preseason coaches poll?
nbc_rtf_deionupdate_250807.jpg
05:01
Deion reveals cancer diagnosis in ‘moving’ presser
nbc_golf_finauputt4thhole_250807.jpg
46
Finau cashes in for birdie from the far fringe
nbc_rtf_collegesportscommission_250807.jpg
06:38
CSC clears way for NIL collectives to pay athletes
nbc_rtf_arch_250807.jpg
04:57
Archie says grandson won’t declare for 2026 draft
nbc_bte_fevermecury_250807.jpg
01:20
Krick: ‘I don’t buy’ Mercury over Fever
franklinjames.jpg
02:28
Franklin among favorites to win Bear Bryant award
nbc_bte_utah_250807.jpg
01:46
Is Utah the ‘best bet’ to win the Big 12?