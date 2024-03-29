 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Could the Steelers use Fields in Hill role?

March 29, 2024 09:15 AM
Mike Florio answers a couple of questions from the PFT Mailbag and shares his thoughts on Justin Fields' potential role with the Pittsburgh Steelers next season.
Up Next
nbc_pft_paulallen_240329.jpg
13:41
How the Vikings lost Cousins in free agency
Now Playing
nbc_pft_aiyuk_240329.jpg
3:28
Aiyuk eyeing top dollar in deal with 49ers
Now Playing
nbc_pft_nflwintotals_240329.jpg
5:02
Assessing NFL win totals ahead of 2024 NFL Draft
Now Playing
nbc_pft_purdy_240329.jpg
8:19
Does Purdy deserve to be paid amongst top QBs?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_commanders_240329.jpg
3:40
Are the Commanders zeroed in on Daniels?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_gambling_240329.jpg
15:44
NFLPA ‘has no power’ vs. NFL in gambling instances
Now Playing
nbc_pft_newkickoffrule_240329.jpg
12:27
Potential consequences of new NFL kickoff rule
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jets_240329.jpg
21:50
NFL Network’s Wolfe apologizes for Jets report
Now Playing
nbc_pft_edgerankings_240328.jpg
12:20
Simms provides insight on ’24 Draft EDGE rankings
Now Playing
nbc_pft_tredaviouswhite_240328.jpg
1:15
How will White reestablish himself with the Rams?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_clowneypanthers_240328.jpg
3:46
Panthers gain a ‘big, physical force’ in Clowney
Now Playing
nbc_pft_seanpayton_v2_240328.jpg
3:28
Payton: Broncos trading up for QB is ‘realistic’
Now Playing