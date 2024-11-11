Watch Now
Lions growing stronger as Smith's debut looms
Mike Florio and Chris Simms agree the Lions are a team "on a mission" after escaping Week 10 with a win before pivoting to discuss Za'Darius Smith's likely debut in Week 11.
Up Next
Jones’ time as Giants’ starting QB nearing an end
Jones' time as Giants' starting QB nearing an end
After the Giants' disastrous loss to the Panthers in Week 10, PFT examines Daniel Jones' NFL future as his days in New York appear to be coming to a close.
Jets’ season is ‘over’ after blowout Week 10 loss
Jets' season is 'over' after blowout Week 10 loss
PFT believes the Jets "failed to show up" in their lopsided loss to the Cardinals in Week 10, which Chris Simms says is New York's final "nail in the coffin" for 2024.
Analyzing Samuel’s dispute with Pepper, Moody
Analyzing Samuel's dispute with Pepper, Moody
PFT dives into the 49ers-Buccaneers Week 10 clash, reflecting on Deebo Samuel's sideline altercation with members of San Francisco's special teams and why Tampa Bay desperately needs its bye week.
Opponents have ‘cracked the code’ against Texans
Opponents have 'cracked the code' against Texans
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate lingering issues for the Texans after their crushing loss to the Lions in Week 10, including DeMeco Ryans' time management, offensive play-calling, and more.
Bates symbolizes Lions’ resiliency in comeback win
Bates symbolizes Lions' resiliency in comeback win
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to the Lions’ stunning win over the Texans on Sunday Night Football, where Dan Campbell’s squad prevailed despite multiple turnovers on the road.
Rams have ‘young, talented disrupters’ up front
Rams have 'young, talented disrupters' up front
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed outline why the Rams' defense could give the Dolphins' run game some issues on MNF in Week 10.
Chargers are one of the most ‘consistent’ teams
Chargers are one of the most 'consistent' teams
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed explain how the Chargers have embraced a style of football that isn't flashy and fancy, but gets the job done week in and week out.
Give Me The Headline: ‘Desert Storm’
Give Me The Headline: 'Desert Storm'
Chris Simms gives his top headlines from Week 10 of the NFL regular season, declaring the New York Jets' season over, praising Kyler Murray and reviewing Sam Darnold's tough stretch.
Smith, Lattimore are top deadline acquisitions
Smith, Lattimore are top deadline acquisitions
Rodney Harrison gives his take on the top NFL trade deadline acquisitions, the midseason Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and MVP.
Moore leaving field mid-play was a ‘bad look’
Moore leaving field mid-play was a 'bad look'
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison react to DJ Moore's comments after leaving the field mid-play vs. the Cardinals, questioning if the situation is a sign of frustration from the receiver and the Bears as a team.
Watson remains a ‘distraction’ for the Browns
Watson remains a ‘distraction’ for the Browns
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison discuss Browns GM Andrew Berry's latest comments regarding Deshaun Watson and break down how the quarterback's off-the-field troubles continue to negatively impact the franchise.