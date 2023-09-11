Watch Now
Do Dolphins have the NFL's most dangerous offense?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms heap praise on Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill for their Week 1 performances in an instant-classic against the Los Angeles Chargers.
How the Browns stifled Burrow, Bengals
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on the Cleveland Browns' 24-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1.
Tomlin: Steelers ‘kicked in the teeth’ vs. 49ers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain what went wrong for the Pittsburgh Steelers against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1.
Is Purdy Shanahan’s new Cousins?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine Brock Purdy's impressive performance for the San Francisco 49ers against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Analyzing the Giants’ collapse against Cowboys
Mike Florio and Chris Simms recap the Dallas Cowboys' dominant win over the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football in Week 1.
49ers overwhelm Steelers in Week 1
Mike Florio and Chris Simms share their key takeaways from the San Francisco 49ers' 30-7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road in Week 1.
Goff has exceeded expectations since trade to DET
Mike Florio and Peter King reflect on the Rams’ trade for Matthew Stafford and detail how Jared Goff has exceeded expectations as the Lions’ starting QB.
NFL must ‘do something’ about missed false starts
Mike Florio and Peter King weigh in on how the NFL should react after referees missed apparent false starts committed by Chiefs OT Jaawan Taylor in Thursday’s NFL Kickoff game against the Lions.
Expect offensive clash between Dolphins, Chargers
Mike Florio and Peter King discuss their expectations for the Chargers’ revamped offense and what the Dolphins have done to prioritize Tua Tagovailoa’s health.
Bijan enters rookie year with massive expectations
Mike Florio and Peter King run through which players and storylines around the NFL catch their eyes as Sunday approaches including Bijan Robinson, the Broncos offense, Todd Monken and more.
What to expect from Richardson in Week 1
Mike Florio and Peter King discuss Anthony Richardson's upcoming NFL debut and what to expect from the rookie in his first start against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Analyzing Love’s impact on Packers’ offense
Mike Florio and Peter King look ahead to Jordan Love's debut as Green Bay's starter when the Packers take on a revamped Bears team in Week 1.