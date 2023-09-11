 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Do Dolphins have the NFL's most dangerous offense?

September 11, 2023 08:35 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms heap praise on Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill for their Week 1 performances in an instant-classic against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Up Next
nbc_pft_browns_230911.jpg
6:58
How the Browns stifled Burrow, Bengals
Now Playing
nbc_pft_steelersbullied_230911.jpg
5:20
Tomlin: Steelers ‘kicked in the teeth’ vs. 49ers
Now Playing
nbc_pft_brockpurdy_230911.jpg
5:43
Is Purdy Shanahan’s new Cousins?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_giants_cowboys_230911.jpg
16:56
Analyzing the Giants’ collapse against Cowboys
Now Playing
nbc_pft_49steel_230911.jpg
12:24
49ers overwhelm Steelers in Week 1
Now Playing
nbc_pft_goff_230908.jpg
2:46
Goff has exceeded expectations since trade to DET
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jawaanv2_230908.jpg
13:00
NFL must ‘do something’ about missed false starts
Now Playing
nbc_pft_dolphins_230908.jpg
8:07
Expect offensive clash between Dolphins, Chargers
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bijan_230908.jpg
6:19
Bijan enters rookie year with massive expectations
Now Playing
nbc_pft_richardson_230908.jpg
2:36
What to expect from Richardson in Week 1
Now Playing
nbc_pft_packersv2_230908.jpg
4:04
Analyzing Love’s impact on Packers’ offense
Now Playing
for_mpx.jpg
7:08
Florio, King discuss Burrow’s record contract
Now Playing