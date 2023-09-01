Watch Now
Evaluating Aaron Donald’s future with Rams
Mike Florio and Peter King examine Aaron Donald’s current outlook with the Los Angeles Rams and explain why the team could consider trading him if their 2023 season goes south.
Biggest challenges for Eagles’ Super Bowl hopes
Mike Florio and Peter King review the biggest challenges facing Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC ahead of the 2023 season, the team’s backup QB situation and more.
Moore can be an X-factor for Chiefs’ 2023 offense
Mike Florio and Peter King highlight Chiefs second-year WR Skyy Moore and why he can be an important component of Kansas City’s 2023 offense.
Herbert, Moore ‘on the same page’ ahead of season
Mike Florio and Peter King discuss expectations for Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers’ offense with new OC Kellen Moore and why Peter thinks Herbert could be the year’s top quarterback.
NFL Kickoff game will be a ‘big day’ for Lions
Mike Florio and Peter King look at the massive opportunity the Detroit Lions will have when they kick off the 2023 NFL season against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
NFC North predictions: Where teams will finish
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on where they believe the Packers, Lions, Vikings and Bears will finish within the NFC North.
Wright: Commanders are not ‘considering’ old name
Mike Florio dives into President Jason Wright's remarks about why Washington is looking to move forward, not back, with its name and questions if any future front office moves would change that thinking.
Dolphins’ Wilkins must prove 2022 wasn’t a fluke
Mike Florio and Chris Simms share why they believe tabling contract negotiations with Christian Wilkins is ultimately a beneficial outcome for the Miami Dolphins.
Analyzing Shanahan’s decision to keep Allen
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine why the 49ers opted to keep Brandon Allen on the active roster, given they believed the QB would’ve gotten claimed.
Inside Belichick’s strategy to keep one active QB
Given Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham cleared waivers and signed with the practice squad, Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline the advantages of NE essentially having an extra roster spot for up to six weeks.
Veach ‘certainly hopeful’ Jones is back for Week 1
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how Brett Veach is handling the Chris Jones situation differently than Kyle Shanahan is handling the Nick Bosa situation.
‘It’s past midnight’ for 49ers to extend Bosa
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on Kyle Shanahan’s recent comments on Nick Bosa’s contract situation with the 49ers and explain why San Francisco must quickly work to get an extension done.