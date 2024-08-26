 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_number1draftpicks_v2_240826.jpg
2024 expectations for current, former No. 1 picks
nbc_simms_steelers_240826.jpg
Steelers have ‘a lot of questions’ entering 2024
nbc_simms_sfoutlook_240826.jpg
Where 49ers stand after 2024 NFL preseason

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_number1draftpicks_v2_240826.jpg
2024 expectations for current, former No. 1 picks
nbc_simms_steelers_240826.jpg
Steelers have ‘a lot of questions’ entering 2024
nbc_simms_sfoutlook_240826.jpg
Where 49ers stand after 2024 NFL preseason

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

2024 expectations for current, former No. 1 picks

August 26, 2024 11:35 AM
From Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence to Caleb Williams and Bryce Young, Mike Florio and Chris Simms lay out expectations for the 2024 NFL season.
Up Next
nbc_simms_steelers_240826.jpg
4:22
Steelers have ‘a lot of questions’ entering 2024
Now Playing
nbc_simms_sfoutlook_240826.jpg
3:26
Where 49ers stand after 2024 NFL preseason
Now Playing
nbc_simms_bears_240826.jpg
5:48
Bears ‘have pieces’ to replicate Texans formula
Now Playing
nbc_simms_dkdivchamps_240826.jpg
2:10
Examining odds for defending NFL divisional champs
Now Playing
nbc_simms_patriots_240826.jpg
7:47
Patriots rebuild is going to ‘take a little bit’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_daronbland_240826.jpg
2:40
Bland out with stress fracture in foot
Now Playing
nbc_pft_draftpreseasonwinners_240826.jpg
3:15
2024 NFL preseason winners
Now Playing
nbc_pft_treylance_240826.jpg
8:02
Lance struggles in Cowboys’ loss to Chargers
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mayoandmaye_240826.jpg
11:45
Mayo: Maye is our ‘second-best QB on the roster’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_dmayeimprovements_240826.jpg
5:53
Maye’s mechanics look ‘encouraging’ vs. WAS
Now Playing
nbc_pft_eaglesoffense_240826.jpg
8:00
Sirianni ‘comfortable’ resting offensive starters
Now Playing
nbc_pft_tomlin_240826.jpg
15:00
Tomlin provides timeline to decide starting QB
Now Playing