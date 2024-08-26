Watch Now
2024 expectations for current, former No. 1 picks
From Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence to Caleb Williams and Bryce Young, Mike Florio and Chris Simms lay out expectations for the 2024 NFL season.
Steelers have ‘a lot of questions’ entering 2024
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers discuss the crumbs dropped by the Pittsburgh Steelers about Russell Wilson being the starting quarterback, who the key receiving weapons are and the depth on the defense.
Where 49ers stand after 2024 NFL preseason
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers play a round of "Better, Worse or Same" to evaluate how the 49ers look ahead of the regular season and where the WR situation stands with Brandon Aiyuk.
Bears ‘have pieces’ to replicate Texans formula
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers evaluate the Chicago Bears roster, discussing why they have the pieces in place to replicate the Houston Texans formula from 2023.
Examining odds for defending NFL divisional champs
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers examine the DraftKings Sportsbook division winner odds for defending champions, discussing why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could provide the most value.
Patriots rebuild is going to ‘take a little bit’
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers evaluate the New England Patriots roster, explaining why it's going to take multiple offseasons until the team is ready to compete.
Bland out with stress fracture in foot
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss what DaRon Bland’s injury means for the Cowboys, knowing he’ll be out six to eight weeks.
2024 NFL preseason winners
From Caleb Williams and Bo Nix at QB to Brian Thomas Jr. at WR, Mike Florio and Chris Simms make their picks for the biggest winners from the preseason.
Lance struggles in Cowboys’ loss to Chargers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms review Trey Lance’s five interceptions in the Cowboys’ preseason Week 3 loss and question if he will remain Dallas’ backup QB.
Mayo: Maye is our ‘second-best QB on the roster’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect Jerod Mayo’s comments about where Drake Maye stands in the QB room and outline the chances of the rookie starting at some point this season.
Maye’s mechanics look ‘encouraging’ vs. WAS
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how Drake Maye showed signs of improvement in his preseason Week 3 outing.
Sirianni ‘comfortable’ resting offensive starters
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate Nick Sirianni’s decision to not play any offensive starters during the preseason and spell out fundamental differences between the Eagles and a team like the Chiefs, who do.