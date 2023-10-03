 Skip navigation
Watch Now

Giants were ‘a disaster’ vs. Seahawks in Week 4

October 3, 2023 08:05 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze what went wrong for the Giants against the Seahawks and explore why Daniel Jones has had one of the hardest last four years out of any QB.
