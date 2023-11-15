 Skip navigation
How Bills’ ‘rash’ move firing Dorsey affects Allen

November 15, 2023 12:57 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the Bills’ decision to fire Ken Dorsey less than 24 hours after falling to the Broncos, spell out what this means for Josh Allen and more.
