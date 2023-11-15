Watch Now
How Bills’ ‘rash’ move firing Dorsey affects Allen
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the Bills’ decision to fire Ken Dorsey less than 24 hours after falling to the Broncos, spell out what this means for Josh Allen and more.
Up Next
Will Dobbs sustain the hype at Minnesota?
Will Dobbs sustain the hype at Minnesota?
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed dive into Joshua Dobbs' hot start as the Minnesota Vikings quarterback and whether he can continue his 'Linsanity'-like performances.
Browns’ defense thrived in ‘chaos’ vs. Ravens
Browns' defense thrived in 'chaos' vs. Ravens
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down the Cleveland Browns' defensive performance against the Baltimore Ravens and how Jim Schwartz's defense was able to do just enough against Lamar Jackson and company in Week 10.
Watson’s injury ‘a huge, huge blow’ to Browns
Watson's injury 'a huge, huge blow' to Browns
Chris Simms explains why Deshaun Watson's season-ending shoulder injury hurts the Browns' chances of true contention and discusses how Cleveland can proceed at QB.
Rodgers believes in Hackett amid offensive issues
Rodgers believes in Hackett amid offensive issues
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess how Nathaniel Hackett has done without Aaron Rodgers at the helm and spell out why without a few more wins, it won’t matter if the QB manages to come back this season.
Steelers working on a ‘formula to win in January’
Steelers working on a ‘formula to win in January’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate what teams need to win late in the season and how it differs from earlier in the year, as well as if the Steelers have what it takes to make a run.
PFT Draft: Top Coach of the Year candidates
PFT Draft: Top Coach of the Year candidates
From Mike McDaniel to DeMeco Ryans, Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal which coaches they think have the best shot at winning Coach of the Year after 10 weeks of play.
Watson to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery
Watson to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the breaking news that Deshaun Watson sustained a displaced fracture to the glenoid in his throwing shoulder, which will require season-ending surgery.
PFT power rankings: Niners, Lions rise in Week 11
PFT power rankings: Niners, Lions rise in Week 11
Mike Florio defends his Week 11 power rankings to Chris Simms, explaining why the 49ers and Lions were elevated in the top five, the Ravens and Jaguars plummeted down the list and more.
Ravens can’t afford more fourth-quarter misfires
Ravens can't afford more fourth-quarter misfires
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the Ravens' pattern of blowing fourth-quarter leads and Simms explains why Lamar Jackson is not the only one to blame for Baltimore's recent inability to finish games.
Assessing likelihood of Diggs staying in Buffalo
Assessing likelihood of Diggs staying in Buffalo
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine Trevon Diggs’ latest tweets about Stefon Diggs and weigh in on the chances of Stefon looking to stay or move on from Buffalo.
At what point are Bills’ shortcomings on Allen?
At what point are Bills’ shortcomings on Allen?
Given Sean McDermott acknowledged Josh Allen isn’t where “we’d like him to be,” Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate areas the QB needs to improve and if the team has failed him in some aspects.