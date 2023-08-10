Watch Now
How serious is Burrow's injury?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack Zac Taylor's comments on Joe Burrow's recovery timeline that suggest there might be cause for concern on Burrow's early-season status.
Big Ten trivia with Florio and Simms
In honor of NBC Sports' B1G Day, Mike Florio and Chris Simms engage in some Big Ten trivia.
Rivera’s comments on Bieniemy were ‘unnecessary’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss Commanders coach Ron Rivera walking back his comments on offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and how the narrative might impact Bieniemy's head coaching chances.
CAR had more ‘juice’ in joint practice with NYJ
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why it does not surprise them that the Carolina Panthers had more energy in their joint practice with the New York Jets due to the presence of the Hard Knocks TV crew.
Panthers QB Young’s intangibles are ‘eye-popping’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms asses the accuracy of Frank Reich's comparison of Bryce Young to Aaron Rodgers and believe that Young's ability to get rid of the football quickly adds to his promise.
Consistency key for Bears’ Fields this season
Chris Simms breaks down what he needs to see from Chicago Bears' Justin Fields this season, with a focus on the QB's pocket play and throwing ability.
Stakes are high for Steelers QB Pickett in Year 2
Chris Simms wonders if the Pittsburgh Steelers have the right support around Kenny Pickett to be able to protect the young QB in the pocket and set him up for a successful season.
PFT Draft: Who should be unleashed in 2023?
In this edition of the PFT Draft, Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss players who must be unleashed next season, including the Commanders' Jahan Dotson, George Pickens of the Steelers and the Falcons' Kyle Pitts.
Will DC Flores’ presence be felt right away?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms anticipate the impact DC Brian Flores will have on the Vikings' preseason game vs. the Seahawks and whether Flores can give the Minnesota defense a much-needed confidence boost.
Unpacking the young QB potential in HOU, NE
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the preseason game between the Houston Texans and New England Patriots, and what's at stake for the young quarterbacks playing on each team.
Breaking down skill sets of Addison, Smith-Njigba
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down what to expect from wide receives Jordan Addison and Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the preseason game between the Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings.
HOU wants ‘overall explosiveness’ from Anderson
Houston Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud has received most of the preseason attention, but Mike Florio and Chris Simms are excited to take a closer look at first-round pick Will Anderson Jr.