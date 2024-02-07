 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

How uncertainty has given Mayfield a 'chippy' edge

February 7, 2024 01:17 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms are joined by Baker Mayfield to unpack his journey starting for four different teams in three years, reflect on his performance at the end of the season, the loss to the Lions and more.
Up Next
nbc_pft_danmarinointv_240207.jpg
13:59
Marino was ‘impressed’ by Tua’s accuracy, timing
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bowersintv_240206.jpg
7:38
Bowers eyes Titans as potential landing spot
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pukanacuaintv_240207.jpg
10:36
Nacua: NFL draft evaluators overlooked my passion
Now Playing
nbc_pft_kevinclark_240206.jpg
9:58
Clark: Mahomes ‘makes miracles look easy’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chrisrussov2_240206.jpg
15:43
Mad Dog doesn’t foresee Mahomes catching Brady
Now Playing
nbc_pft_goodellstreaming_240206.jpg
1:48
Goodell doesn’t back idea of streaming-only SB
Now Playing
nbc_pft_goodellgambling_240206.jpg
6:42
Goodell addresses comments on legalized gambling
Now Playing
nbc_pft_anthonymunoz_240206.jpg
13:52
Munoz recalls different mindset for SB appearances
Now Playing
nbc_pft_purdyunderdog_240206.jpg
17:00
How Purdy’s underdog mentality translated to NFL
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pkmahomes_240206.jpg
3:50
Why King ‘can’t pick against Mahomes’ in SB LVIII
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mahomespain_240206.jpg
9:04
Mahomes motivated by not wanting pain of SB loss
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mahomesbrady_240206.jpg
11:19
Why Mahomes ‘has the same ethos’ as Brady
Now Playing