Roseman: We weren’t good enough; it starts with me

February 27, 2024 02:12 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms are joined by Howie Roseman to unpack what went wrong for the Eagles, why it’s important to evaluate the team before free agents and the draft, what lies ahead for Jason Kelce and more.
