DeJean's dynamic playmaking makes him a 'threat'

February 29, 2024 11:53 AM
Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean joins PFT Live to discuss his film preparation, his "freaky" athleticism and his explosive ability as a punt returner heading into the 2024 NFL Draft.
8:15
What CB Wiggins brings to NFL defenses
8:56
Alabama’s Arnold prides himself on confidence
10:40
Sanders highlights unique route to playing TE
11:39
Nubin’s ‘versatility’ adds an edge in NFL Draft
11:17
Some Jets reportedly think Hardman leaked plans
3:12
Could there be a powerplay from Harrison Jr.?
17:00
Fill in the blank: Rogers’ draft scouting report
8:51
Top takeaways from NFLPA Survey: Chiefs rank 31st
2:52
Evaluating what Wilson can develop into
16:51
Vincent addresses kickoff, hip-drop tackle talks
2:17
Valdes-Scantling reportedly to hit the open market
8:01
Sneed reportedly gets permission to seek a trade
