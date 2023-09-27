 Skip navigation
Jets sign QB Siemian to the practice squad

September 27, 2023 08:25 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons spell out how Trevor Siemian brings a more experienced perspective to the Jets, but why ultimately, it was all they were capable of doing.
