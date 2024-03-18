Watch Now
Why Pickett to the Eagles is a ‘win-win’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the Eagles’ side of the Kenny Pickett trade to Philadelphia, exploring how this gives the Eagles breathing room at QB.
Top QBs to dysfunctional teams limits development
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a look back at the 2021 QB class and reflect on how the players’ growth were stunted by the dysfunction from the teams that drafted them.
Rodgers reportedly won’t be RFK Jr.’s running mate
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the report Aaron Rodgers will not be Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s VP candidate.
Florio could see Donald leaving the door open
Mike Florio and Chris Simms celebrate Aaron Donald’s historic career, after the DT announced his retirement, and Florio makes a case for why there could be more to the story.
Smith agrees to one-year deal with the Jets
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why it’s a great deal for the Jets to bring in Tyron Smith, as well as why New York could have their eyes on Odell Beckham Jr. next.
‘Keep an eye’ on potential post-draft Diggs trade
Mike Florio and Chris Simms share their insight into Stefon Diggs' current status as a Buffalo Bills heading into another offseason of rumors and speculation regarding his future.
Assessing why Vikings acquired No. 23 overall pick
Mike Florio and Chris Simms try to make sense of why the Vikings picked up a second first-round pick and weigh in on Minnesota’s chances to pick up a top QB in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Titans showed Ridley they wanted him for ‘a while’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how the Jaguars waiting until Wednesday, because they didn’t want to lose a second-round pick to the Falcons, backfired with the Titans winning Calvin Ridley over.
Steelers send mixed messages on long-term starter
Mike Florio and Chris Simms sift through a report the Steelers plan to sign Russell Wilson to a longer deal after 2024 and question if Justin Fields could step into a starting role if he proves himself.
Bears trade Fields to Steelers in a ‘stunner’
Mike Florio reacts to Justin Fields reportedly being traded from the Chicago Bears to the Pittsburgh Steelers, questioning how Pittsburgh acquired the quarterback for just a conditional 2025 sixth-round pick.
Donald announces retirement after 10 seasons
Mike Florio reflects on Aaron Donald’s remarkable career, given the DT has announced his retirement, and explains why he believes we shouldn’t count out the possibility of Donald returning.
Takeaways from defensive free agency signings
Mike Florio and Charean Williams unpack the latest defensive player signings, including Arik Armstead to the Jags, D.J. Reader to the Lions, Devin White to the Eagles and Kam Curl to the Rams.