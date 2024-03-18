 Skip navigation
Why Pickett to the Eagles is a ‘win-win’

March 18, 2024 08:29 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the Eagles’ side of the Kenny Pickett trade to Philadelphia, exploring how this gives the Eagles breathing room at QB.
