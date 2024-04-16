Watch Now
Vikings are focused on landscape of whole QB class
Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out the Vikings' options for a QB in either the first or second round and how confident the organization is in Kevin O'Connell to develop a rookie QB.
Daniel Jones is unconcerned about the Giants drafting a QB at No. 6 overall, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to weigh drafting a QB versus landing a difference maker.
Mike Florio and Chris Simms echo T.J. Hockenson's message to the NFL about needing to take a look at low hits against offensive players.
From John Madden to John Facenda, Mike Florio and Chris Simms name some of the most iconic broadcasters in NFL history.
Mike Florio and Chris Simms ponder what Tee Higgins value would be if the Bengals removed the franchise tag and explain why he is exerting leverage by not attending the offseason program.
Mike Florio and Chris Simms question what the Vikings were waiting for as it pertains to Justin Jefferson's next contract and spell out why the longer they put it off, the more the WR will expect.
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore why this is a power play for Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb, as well as how the DeVonta Smith extension could affect their situations.
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine what the Texans are capable of after adding Stefon Diggs and Danielle Hunter, especially with C.J. Stroud at the helm.
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline why other teams would be smart to hold their young core together like the Eagles, who agreed to a three-year extension with DeVonta Smith.
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out how Tom Brady being in the announcer booth and trying to be a part owner could be problematic as he looks to keep the door open as a QB.
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why Rashee Rice is a distraction for the team and map out ways for the Chiefs to prepare for any outcome with the WR.
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers discuss the Philadelphia Eagles signing wide receiver DeVonta Smith to a three-year contract extension, analyzing what it means for other potential wideouts seeking new deals.
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers run through some of their player comparisons for the 2024 NFL Draft class' top wide receivers and explain their contrasting views on receivers such as Marvin Harrison Jr. and Rome Odunze.