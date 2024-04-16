 Skip navigation
Vikings are focused on landscape of whole QB class

April 16, 2024 10:17 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out the Vikings' options for a QB in either the first or second round and how confident the organization is in Kevin O'Connell to develop a rookie QB.
