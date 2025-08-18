Deal or No Deal: NFL contracts by Week 1

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
Why it could be Richardson’s ‘last chance’
Moore noncommittal on timeline for naming QB1
Browns naming starting QB is the ‘easy’ decision
Other PFT Content
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Peacock
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
Why it could be Richardson’s ‘last chance’
Moore noncommittal on timeline for naming QB1
Browns naming starting QB is the ‘easy’ decision
Other PFT Content
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Deal or No Deal: NFL contracts by Week 1
August 18, 2025 08:10 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on the likelihood of Trey Hendrickson, Terry McLaurin and Micah Parsons each landing new deals ahead of the start of the season.
Related Videos
06:01
Why it could be Richardson’s ‘last chance’
02:10
Moore noncommittal on timeline for naming QB1
07:30
Browns naming starting QB is the ‘easy’ decision
07:25
For McLaurin, ‘it’s time to work’
16:20
CIN reportedly fielding Hendrickson trade offers
01:09
Brown out with hamstring issue is ‘concerning’
01:03
Injury won’t affect LaPorta’s fantasy value
01:15
Judkins could become primary back for Browns
01:28
Pick chalk for most passing touchdowns bet
07:03
Who to target in later rounds of fantasy draft
04:19
How Judkins news impacts Browns backfield
13:18
Love or hate Gibbs as No. 1 fantasy pick?
01:32
Seahawks, Cardinals could be best bets in 2025
01:42
Expect Richardson to start in Week 1 over Jones
05:25
NFL will have social justice messages in end zone
03:06
McCaffrey ‘fast and strong’ as ever at 49ers camp
03:54
Detroit Lions ‘paying price for being great team’
05:50
Tomlin: Steelers defense can do ‘big, big things’
11:44
Flores has ‘hard’ path to being head coach again
03:40
Clock is ticking on Stafford, Rams
09:25
Court rules Flores lawsuit can move forward
06:32
NFL ‘could still’ suspend Browns RB Judkins
14:25
Florio: ‘No excuse’ for Rice’s delayed hearing
14:20
Rice’s delayed hearing is ‘unusual’ NFL business
01:22
How Rice’s legal drama will affect fantasy value
01:05
Jefferson (hamstring) still not practicing
07:48
McBride, Njoku among TEs with highest target rates
12:58
Ridley, Meyers lead WRs with high target shares
06:29
Cowboys WR Pickens ‘has every tool in the bag’
04:56
Kamara will perform despite Saints QB situation
Latest Clips
09:01
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Amateur, Championship Match
11:27
Will McNealy, Griffin make U.S. Ryder Cup team?
08:12
Highlights: Scheffler, BMW Championship, Round 4
02:27
2025 U.S. Amateur Championship trophy presentation
03:11
FedExCup Playoff bubble bursts for some at the BMW
08:13
Scheffler: Golf ‘means a heck of a lot to me’
08:46
Highlights: 2025 Portland Classic, Final Round
19:45
Highlights: 2025 BMW Championship, Final Round
01:43
Scheffler nails clutch chip on 17 at the BMW
03:05
Liverpool battle emotions, secure late win
05:55
Man United show promise despite loss to Arsenal
15:26
Arsenal start off strong, Man United show promise
54
Calafiori couldn’t ask for more against Man United
03:45
Fernandes unpacks Man United’s loss to Arsenal
02:52
Stellar defense makes Arsenal a ‘dangerous team’
02:56
Arteta reflects on Arsenal’s win over Man United
01:41
United were ‘the better team’ in loss to Arsenal
01:24
Amorim: Man United were ‘not boring’ in loss
03:55
PL Update: Arsenal handle Manchester United
01:26
10-second rule bodes well for Fleetwood
09:06
Extended HLs: Man United v. Arsenal Matchweek 1
02:01
Defense powers Arsenal past Manchester United
04:34
Glasner: Draw v. Chelsea a ‘good start’ to season
03:06
Maresca: Chelsea created enough chances v. Palace
47
2025 PL Fan Fest will take place in Kansas City
13:44
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Brentford MWK 1
01:18
Calafiori takes advantage off Arsenal corner kick
05:11
Penge boosts Ryder Cup chances with DPWT victory
02:04
Richards: Palace blocked outside noise v. Chelsea
08:03
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Crystal Palace MWK 1
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue