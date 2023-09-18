 Skip navigation
McDaniel, Dolphins ushering in new era of football

September 18, 2023 09:27 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss The Miami Dolphins' Sunday night victory over the New England Patriots and how Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Mike McDaniel could be ushering in a new era of offensive football.
