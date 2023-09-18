Watch Now
McDaniel, Dolphins ushering in new era of football
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss The Miami Dolphins' Sunday night victory over the New England Patriots and how Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Mike McDaniel could be ushering in a new era of offensive football.
Week 2 superlatives: Allen bounces back vs. LV
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal their superlatives for the second week of the NFL season, featuring Josh Allen's bounce-back performance vs. the Raiders and Mike Evans' big day for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Jets, Saleh ‘can’t panic’ after loss vs. Cowboys
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the New York Jets' performance vs. the Dallas Cowboys and how Jets head coach Robert Saleh needs to reel his team in ahead of a difficult 2023 schedule.
Micah Parsons was ‘one-man wrecking crew’ vs. Jets
“He's a one-man wrecking crew," says Mike Florio regarding Micah Parsons as he and Chris Simms discuss why the Dallas Cowboys star could be in MVP contention in 2023.
Analyzing Dolphins vs. Patriots SNF finish
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze the end of the Dolphins vs. Patriots game on Sunday Night Football and if the officials called the right spot on New England's fourth down attempt.
Can the Patriots slow down the Dolphins offense?
The New England Patriots look to avoid their first 0-2 start since 2001, but have to do it against the high-flying Miami Dolphins offense led by Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill.
Show Me Something Week 2: Fields, Burrow, Allen
Mike Florio and Peter King draft NFL players that need to show something during Week 2 action, featuring quarterbacks Justin Fields, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Daniel Jones, and Geno Smith.
Chiefs potentially getting stars back against Jags
Mike Florio and Peter King discuss the potential return of TE Travis Kelce and DT Chris Jones to the Kansas City Chiefs against the Jacksonville Jaguars and how weather may play a factor in the matchup.
Cousins’ play, personality holding Vikings back?
"Some guys rise up, some guys shrink" says Mike Florio following Kirk Cousins' primetime performance against the Eagles, believing the team is a personification of its QB and he lacks the personality to "set the tone."
Vikings plagued by turnovers in loss to Eagles
Mike Florio and Peter King address the elephant in the locker room as turnovers continue to haunt the Minnesota Vikings following their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Will Wilson keep Jets competitive without Rodgers?
Mike Florio and Peter King discuss the season outlook for the New York Jets moving forward with Zach Wilson under center in place of the injured Aaron Rodgers.
Does NFL need to change end zone touchback rule?
Mike Florio illustrates why he still has a problem with the rule that an offensive fumble out of the end zone continues to be a touchback for the defensive team, calling it "nonsensical," and Peter King suggests a tweak.
King: Rugby-style end zone push an ‘abomination’
After Jalen Hurts' dual rushing touchdowns from the one, Peter King says the NFL has made a "terrible mistake" in not legislating a rugby play out of the league, as Mike Florio shares why it won't change any time soon.