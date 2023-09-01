 Skip navigation
Watch Now

Moore can be an X-factor for Chiefs' 2023 offense

September 1, 2023 08:24 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King highlight Chiefs second-year WR Skyy Moore and why he can be an important component of Kansas City’s 2023 offense.
