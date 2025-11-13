 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jjmcdev_251113.jpg
McCarthy has star quality, but fine-tuning details
nbc_pft_laddmcconkeyintvv2_251113.jpg
McConkey: Herbert’s ‘will to win’ is so evident
nbc_pft_jetspatsstorylines_251113.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Top Jets-Patriots storylines

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jjmcdev_251113.jpg
McCarthy has star quality, but fine-tuning details
nbc_pft_laddmcconkeyintvv2_251113.jpg
McConkey: Herbert’s ‘will to win’ is so evident
nbc_pft_jetspatsstorylines_251113.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Top Jets-Patriots storylines

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Florio: Wilson is ‘just ordinary now’

November 13, 2025 07:52 AM
Mike Florio notes Russell Wilson has not asked for a release, given he’s been passed by Jameis Winston on the depth chart, and explains why he’ll have to adapt his game to stay in the league.

Related Videos

nbc_pft_jjmcdev_251113.jpg
11:55
McCarthy has star quality, but fine-tuning details
nbc_pft_laddmcconkeyintvv2_251113.jpg
13:55
McConkey: Herbert’s ‘will to win’ is so evident
nbc_pft_jetspatsstorylines_251113.jpg
10:57
PFT Mailbag: Top Jets-Patriots storylines
nbc_pft_brownonoffense_251113.jpg
07:45
Brown: We can’t keep relying on the defense
nbc_pft_jameiswinston_251113.jpg
02:54
How Winston stayed ready for opportunity to start
nbc_pft_brownmessagefantasyowners_251113.jpg
09:03
Brown tells fantasy owners, ‘Get rid of me’
smith_mental_health.jpg
16:20
Colts’ Smith opens up on mental health in the NFL
braden_smith_720x405_2466028099774.jpg
05:16
Smith: Colts’ ‘lack of ego’ has bred success
nbc_csu_lionsoffensefilmreview_251111.jpg
13:43
Why Lions had success with Campbell calling plays
nbc_csu_staffordramsfilmreview_251111.jpg
09:12
Rams are in a ‘different class’ than 49ers
nbc_csu_dknfcodds_251111.jpg
01:37
Simms will be ‘shocked’ if NFC doesn’t win SB
nbc_roto_jameiswinston_251112.jpg
01:28
Winston to start with Dart in concussion protocol
nbc_roto_marvinharrisonv2_251112.jpg
01:20
Harrison Jr. out after appendicitis surgery
nbc_ffhh_keepitopenorclosept2_251112.jpg
08:53
Sit Pollard and Worthy, start Flowers and Pitts
nbc_ffhh_keepitopenclose_251112.jpg
06:58
Sit DEN’s Nix and SEA’s Walker, start TB’s White
nbc_ffhh_travishunter_251112.jpg
04:51
Fantasy impacts for Jaguars with Hunter out
nbc_ffhh_winstonqb2_251112.jpg
05:42
Fantasy impacts of Winston starting Week 11
nbc_ffhh_harrisonnews_251112.jpg
08:18
Harrison had appendicitis surgery, out for Week 11
nbc_bte_seahawksrams_251112.jpg
01:49
Can Seahawks make Stafford look ‘human again?’
nbc_pft_antoniobrown_251112.jpg
04:27
Brown pleads not guilty to attempted murder charge
nbc_pft_giantswishlist_251112.jpg
02:36
Simms discusses wish list for Giants head coach
nbc_pft_travis_hunter_ir_251112.jpg
02:31
Jags must reassess Hunter’s role next year
nbc_pft_billbelichick_251112.jpg
09:45
Belichick addresses Giants’ head coach opening
nbc_pft_steelers_disaster_251112.jpg
02:21
Tomlin has no ‘long-term’ concerns about Rodgers
nbc_pft_giantsheadcoach_251112.jpg
07:04
Evaluating top options for Giants’ next head coach
rams_new_thumbnail.jpg
09:22
PFT Power Rankings: Top seven are ‘heavy hitters’
seahawks_news_thumb.jpg
03:35
Exploring idea of flexing games to different days
nbc_pft_matthew_stafford_tough_251112.jpg
15:36
Why Stafford isn’t seen as one of all-time greats
jalenhurts.jpg
09:28
Eagles’ offense ‘leaves a lot of meat on the bone’
nbc_pft_jameiswinstonqb2_251112.jpg
03:28
Giants reportedly elevate Winston to QB2

Latest Clips

nbc_dps_cyyoungawards_251113.jpg
03:37
Will Skenes stay with the Pirates long-term?
nbc_golf_mcilroyintr_251113.jpg
02:00
McIlroy on improving wedge play to be well rounded
nbc_nba_clippersvsnuggets_251113.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Jokic drops 55 as DEN beats LAC
nbc_nba_atlsac_251112.jpg
01:55
Highlights: Hawks dominant in win over Kings
nbc_nba_okcandlakers_251113.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Thunders cruise past Lakers
nbc_cbb_bittlehlintv_251112.jpg
02:53
Bittle, Oregon benefitting from early tests
nbc_nba_hornetsvsbucks_251112.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Hornets top Giannis-less Bucks
nbc_cbb_sdsvore_251112.jpg
04:46
Highlights: Oregon staves off SDSU’s upset bid
nbc_nba_phxvdalv2_251112.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Suns win as Mavericks’ woes continue
nbc_nba_porvnov2_251112.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Sharpe, Avdija lead POR to win vs. NO
warrios_spurs.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Curry, Warriors edge past Spurs
nbc_nba_wizardsvrockets_251112.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Durant, Rockets top Wizards 135-112
nbc_nba_heatvscavs_251112.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Allen shines in Cavs’ win vs. Heat
nbc_cbb_htboldpredictions_251112.jpg
02:50
Bold takes: Big Ten wins first title in decades
nbc_nba_orlvnyykv3_251112.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Magic hand Knicks first home loss
celtics_grizzlies.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Celtics cruise to win over Grizzlies
piston_bulls.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Reed, Robinson lead Pistons past Bulls
nbc_golf_caitlinclarkproamehl_251112.jpg
08:29
Highlights: Clark dazzles in Annika pro-am return
nbc_sales_cfb_big10_filmbreakdown_strong_251112.jpg
02:03
Strong continues to break out for Rutgers
nbc_dls_nbarundown_251112.jpg
07:30
Is Morant ‘on strike’ to get traded from Memphis?
nico_fired_251112.jpg
14:02
How Doncic trade tanked Harrison’s reputation
nbc_roto_travishunterv2_251112.jpg
01:24
Meyers’ fantasy value is expected to increase
nbc_nas_crashcompv2_251112.jpg
16:39
NASCAR’s biggest and wildest crashes of 2025
nbc_roto_jkdobbins_251112.jpg
01:14
Dobbins’ injury will ‘vault’ Harvey into RB2 range
Tonys_takes_251112.jpg
07:23
NFL takes: Allen the new Rivers, NE are contenders
NellyInjuryreturnMPX.jpg
02:33
Korda calls neck injury ‘one of my worst’ ever
nbc_roto_green_251112.jpg
01:29
What Green’s injury means for Suns’ Allen, Brooks
nbc_roto_bailey_251112.jpg
01:24
Bailey better suited in 9-cat formats now starting
nbc_roto_embiid_251112.jpg
01:42
Embiid remains ‘hard to trust’ in fantasy
nbc_dps_jasongarrettinterview_251112.jpg
15:29
Campbell taking over play calling is ‘a bold move’