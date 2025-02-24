Watch Now
Sanders won't throw at Scouting Combine
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect Shedeur Sanders' decision to not throw at the Scouting Combine and why it's ultimately a personal choice.
Up Next
Hutchinson: Garrett could ‘totally elevate’ D-Line
Hutchinson: Garrett could 'totally elevate' D-Line
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate the chances of Myles Garrett landing with the Lions, should the Browns be willing to give him up, and why it would be expensive.
NFL is considering making more kickoff changes
NFL is considering making more kickoff changes
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on potential changes to the kickoff, including moving touchbacks to the 35-yard line and the onside kick.
NFL is interviewing women who have accused Tucker
NFL is interviewing women who have accused Tucker
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore the possibility of the Ravens cutting Justin Tucker post-June 1, given the recent accusations, as well as how how his performance last season was a step backwards.
Fill in Blank: Brady FA impact, PIT starting QB
Fill in Blank: Brady FA impact, PIT starting QB
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on how Tom Brady will impact free agency for the Raiders, well as who will be the Steelers’ starting QB come Week 1 of 2025 NFL season.
Hutchinson is betting favorite for 2025 DPOY, COPY
Hutchinson is betting favorite for 2025 DPOY, COPY
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack how difficult it would be for Aidan Hutchinson to win both Defensive Player of the Year and Comeback Player of the Year, given he might not be at full strength.
Simms: Jones could be next Mayfield or Darnold
Simms: Jones could be next Mayfield or Darnold
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect Daniel Jones’ decision to give up the practice squad spot with the Vikings and why Minnesota could be an ideal spot if his career has a resurgence.
Identifying Rodgers’ best potential landing spots
Identifying Rodgers’ best potential landing spots
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why Aaron Rodgers wants a “palate cleanser” from the last two seasons and explain why he has limited options if he is serious about wanting to go to a “good” team.
Simms: Darnold is only FA QB who is a starter
Simms: Darnold is only FA QB who is a starter
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into if Sam Darnold “reached his ceiling” last season and why compared to the rest of the free agent QBs, he has the best shot at starting.
Could Stafford go to NYG, Rodgers land with LAR?
Could Stafford go to NYG, Rodgers land with LAR?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack a possible scenario for Matthew Stafford to land with the Giants, opening the door for someone like Aaron Rodgers to land with the Rams.
Examining Stafford’s career earnings so far
Examining Stafford’s career earnings so far
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a look at Matthew Stafford’s options at this point, including trying to get as much money as he can while he can, or prioritize chasing the accolades with his next team.
Where’s a better situation for Stafford than Rams?
Where’s a better situation for Stafford than Rams?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms stress the importance of playing for a team that celebrates a player, not tolerates a player, and examine where Matthew Stafford fits into that picture.