 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_douglasscomments_241107.jpg
Keep an eye on Jets’ decision-making structure
nbc_pft_pftdraft_241107.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 10 Show Me Something
nbc_pft_pkpowerrankings_241107.jpg
King’s midseason power rankings: BUF is ascending

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_douglasscomments_241107.jpg
Keep an eye on Jets’ decision-making structure
nbc_pft_pftdraft_241107.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 10 Show Me Something
nbc_pft_pkpowerrankings_241107.jpg
King’s midseason power rankings: BUF is ascending

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Why a Thanksgiving flex option could be beneficial

November 7, 2024 08:47 AM
Mike Florio explains why although traditions are important, he’d like the option to be able to get a stronger team to face the Lions on thanksgiving.
Up Next
nbc_pft_douglasscomments_241107.jpg
1:14
Keep an eye on Jets’ decision-making structure
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pftdraft_241107.jpg
5:12
PFT Draft: Week 10 Show Me Something
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pkpowerrankings_241107.jpg
3:59
King’s midseason power rankings: BUF is ascending
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mvprace_241107.jpg
4:56
Goff has legit shot at MVP given Lions’ success
Now Playing
nbc_pft_lattimore_241107.jpg
2:34
How durable will Lattimore be for Commanders?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_raidersoffensivecoaches_241107.jpg
5:56
LV is a ‘debacle’ amid offensive coaching overhaul
Now Playing
nbc_pft_youngqbs_241107.jpg
5:21
More patience needed when evaluating young QBs
Now Playing
nbc_pft_burrowconspiracy_241107.jpg
3:31
Burrow reveals his theory about NFL scheduling
Now Playing
nbc_pft_benaglsravens_241107.jpg
13:35
Bengals need to prove they can beat tough teams
Now Playing
nbc_pft_whatsmorelikely_241107.jpg
9:24
What’s More Likely: Week 10 key storylines
Now Playing
nbc_pft_williams_241107.jpg
3:31
Williams cites lack of chemistry with Rodgers
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mingo_241107.jpg
6:04
Cowboys relied on Mingo’s draft grade for trade
Now Playing