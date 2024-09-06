Watch Now
How will Williams, Daniels fare in NFL debuts?
Mike Florio and Charean Williams debate which rookie quarterback will get off to the best start with Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix set to make their NFL debuts in Week 1.
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
Mike Florio and Charean Williams reveal which players need to show them something in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season, including Kyler Murray, Joe Burrow, Geno Smith and more.
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
Mike Florio believes the Packers have a "glow" to them after finishing 2023 strong, one that he thinks will carry over into their Week 1 clash with the Eagles in Brazil.
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams
With Saquon Barkley in Philadelphia and Josh Jacobs leading Green Bay's backfield, Mike Florio and Charean Williams debate which running back will make the biggest impact with their new team.
Key storylines for Rams vs. Lions SNF matchup
Mike Florio and Charean Williams look ahead to the first Sunday Night Football matchup of the 2024 NFL season, where Matthew Stafford and the Rams will travel to Detroit to face the Lions.
Expectations for Love in year two as GB’s starter
Surrounded by a talented supported cast, Mike Florio and Charean Williams expect Jordan Love's ascension to continue in his second year as Green Bay's starting quarterback.
Cowboys face ‘tough test’ against Browns in Week 1
Mike Florio and Charean Williams dive into several Week 1 matchup previews for the 2024 NFL season, including Raiders-Chargers, Steelers-Falcons and Cowboys-Browns.
Assessing Henry’s workload in first game with BAL
Mike Florio and Charean Williams evaluate Derrick Henry's first outing with the Baltimore Ravens and explore why his production dipped after starting strong with a touchdown.
Jackson took ‘too many hits’ from Chiefs’ defense
PFT breaks down Lamar Jackson's performance against the Chiefs on Thursday, highlighting why the superstar quarterback must "protect himself" to stay healthy long term.
Likely emerges as ‘unexpected star’ against Chiefs
After compiling 111 receiving yards and a TD against the Chiefs, PFT explores what Isaiah Likely’s emergence means for the Ravens’ offense moving forward.
Florio envisions Rice playing the entire season
After avoiding the Commisioner’s Exempt List to start the year, Mike Florio explains why Chiefs WR Rashee Rice is likely to avoid a suspension this season.
Worthy’s speed on display in ‘stellar’ NFL debut
Xavier Worthy's impressive NFL debut shows how quickly Andy Reid has integrated the rookie into the Chiefs' offense, where he's already drawing comparisons to a former Kansas City speedster.