Keys to crucial NFL Week 4 matchups
Mike Florio is joined by Tony Dungy to preview Vikings-Packers, Bills-Ravens, Eagles-Bucs, Steelers-Colts, Saints-Falcons, Commanders-Cardinals and Bengals-Panthers.
NFL Week 4 preview: Cowboys vs. Giants
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on how the Cowboys defense will hold up against the Giants in their first of two short-week matchups in 2024.
Watson is ‘not trying to take any hits’
Mike Florio dissects Deshaun Watson’s comments on not asking for more designed runs and why QBs are expected to stay healthy.
Lawrence isn’t showing grit team can rally behind
Mike Florio and Charles Robinson provide examples of other QBs showing they can battle through adversity and why Trevor Lawrence is missing that edge.
Dalton has shown he can transform the offense
Mike Florio and Charles Robinson evaluate if Bryce Young could come back on the field and what Andy Dalton brings to the offense that Young doesn’t.
Fields has ‘immense upside’ for Steelers
Mike Florio is joined by Charles Robinson to unpack why Justin Fields likely is “the future” in Pittsburgh, what Russell Wilson will need to do to get an extension with the Steelers and more.
Was it worth passing on three QBs for Nabers?
Mike Florio and Charean Williams recall the Giants’ draft move to pass on Michael Penix Jr., Bo Nix and J.J. McCarthy while pursuing Malik Nabers and question if it’s worth it without a standout QB.
Shanahan gives ominous update on McCaffrey outlook
When Kyle Shanahan was asked if there’s a chance Christian McCaffrey could miss the rest of the season, he said, “not that I know of,” which leads Mike Florio to outline why he should know more.
Allen clarifies he wasn’t taking shot any players
While Josh Allen tried to clarifyhis comments about distributing the ball, Mike Florio explains why it’s important to be mindful of your words even when speaking spontaneously.
Kelce is focused on winning above all else
Mike Florio questions at what point teams could take a chance by not double-teaming Travis Kelce, given his slow statistical start to 2024.
Herbert’s ankle feels better than last week
Mike Florio sifts through Justin Herbert’s read on his ankle injury and outlines how much work players must put into rehabbing injuries.
‘Wheels will fall off’ if Cowboys fall to Giants
Mike Florio is joined by Charean Williams to unpack the stakes for the TNF NFC East showdown between the Cowboys and the Giants.