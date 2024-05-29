Watch Now
Inside reported NFLPA proposal on offseason work
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect the reported proposal to scrap voluntary offseason work for a longer training camp ramp-up and outline how this could affect the players.
Inside Simms’ ‘The Young and The Reckless’ QB tier
Chris Simms and Mike Florio evaluate if No. 35 Jameis Winston or No. 33 Sam Darnold start more games, as well as outline what No. 34 Bryce Young and No. 32 Anthony Richardson need to prove this season.
Beane justifies taking all of Diggs’ cap hit now
Mike Florio and Chris Simms review how the Bills approached the cap hit from Stefon Diggs and point to how Keon Coleman could be a big contributor this season.
Allen’s chances of getting to SB amid tough AFC
Given what the Chiefs have shown over the last several years, Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on how Josh Allen's shot at making a Super Bowl are growing more difficult.
Advantages of Bills offense missing a No. 1 WR
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how not having Stefon Diggs could have some positives for the Bills, pointing to how the Chiefs adapted after Tyreek Hill.
PFT Draft: Most important new NFL coordinators
From Kellen Moore in Philadelphia to Shane Waldron in Chicago, Mike Florio and Chris Simms name the new coordinators to keep a close eye on next season.
Taylor downplays Higgins, Chase missing OTAs
As Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase are absent from Bengals OTAs, Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out what options the two could have moving forward in Cincinnati or beyond.
Collins, Texans agree to three-year extension
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why the Texans extending Nico Collins was a strategic move, analyzing how the "stand-up" WR will continue to make an impact in Houston.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 23, Daniel Jones
Daniel Jones sits at No. 23 on Chris Simms' 2024 Top 40 QB rankings, dropping in standings from last year, when he landed at No. 11.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 20, Caleb Williams
Chris Simms explains to Ahmed Fareed how Caleb Williams landed in a tier of his own, "The Chosen One," at No. 20 on his 2024 Top 40 QB Countdown.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 24, Deshaun Watson
Can Deshaun Watson ever regain the mojo he had in Houston? Chris Simms hasn't seen the same instincts since the QB moved on to Cleveland.
Steelers slated for ‘seven-game gauntlet’ in 2024
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed take a look at the odds, provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, for projected win total for teams with the most challenging schedules, including the Steelers.