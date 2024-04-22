 Skip navigation
Patriots reportedly plan to stay at No. 3 overall

April 22, 2024 09:13 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out what the price would need to be for the Patriots to consider trading down, given all the holes New England needs to fill, and if the Vikings could fit that bill.
