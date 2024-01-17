 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Peters wants Commanders HC to be ‘best leader’

January 17, 2024 08:48 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons evaluate how Ben Johnson would fit in Washington, after Adam Peters outlined what he’s looking for in the organization’s next head coach.
Up Next
nbc_pft_buffalosnow_240117.jpg
2:28
Buffalo bracing for more snow in Divisional Round
Now Playing
nbc_pft_saintsgruden_240117.jpg
6:24
What Saints firing Carmichael means for Gruden
Now Playing
nbc_pft_antoniopierceoakland_240117.jpg
7:14
Has Pierce earned permanent Raiders HC role?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_wcpostmortems_240117.jpg
9:11
Wild Card postmortems: Unanswered questions
Now Playing
nbc_pft_tuafuture_240117.jpg
3:58
Where does Tua land on veteran QB value scale?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_schneiderstaff_240117.jpg
13:16
Schneider considers Seattle HC job very attractive
Now Playing
nbc_pft_belichickodds_240117.jpg
9:10
How Belichick’s likely landing spots have shifted
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jerryjonesradio_240117.jpg
4:56
Jerry, Stephen Jones won’t do radio this week
Now Playing
nbc_pft_sirianniwatch_240117.jpg
9:37
Why Sirianni’s meeting with Lurie could be telling
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jimharbaughfalcons_240117.jpg
6:02
Falcons interview Jim Harbaugh for HC vacancy
Now Playing
nbc_pft_tomlinplans_240117.jpg
17:29
Why Tomlin is ‘the rarest of rare commodities’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_harbaughchargers_240116.jpg
1:18
Chargers complete interview with Harbaugh
Now Playing