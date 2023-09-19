 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

PFT Draft: NFL Week 2 statements

September 19, 2023 12:18 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal which platers they believe made the biggest statements in the second week of the NFL season.
Up Next
nbc_pft_watsonconcernv4_230919.jpg
16:15
Watson clearly looks ‘out of sync’ with the Browns
Now Playing
nbc_pft_finalplayv3_230919.jpg
6:28
Did Browns deserve flag on final play v. Steelers?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mahomesnewdealv2_230919.jpg
4:57
Examining Mahomes’ new deal with the Chiefs
Now Playing
nbc_pft_florioclip_230919.1_1920x1080_2264915523542.jpg
4:52
Watson’s penalties are a reflection of frustration
Now Playing
nbc_pft_paytonwilson_230918.jpg
5:58
Payton aims to reduce verbiage in play calls
Now Playing
nbc_pft_concernchargers_230919.jpg
7:46
Is there a deeper issue holding back the Chargers?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_concernbengals_230919.jpg
4:25
Burrow’s injury is more concerning than 0-2 start
Now Playing
nbc_pft_concernvikings_230919.jpg
4:23
Vikings’ self-inflicted mistakes are main concern
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bryceyoung_230919.jpg
13:13
Young has ‘long way to go’ after struggling Week 2
Now Playing
nbc_pft_steelersside_230919.jpg
15:38
Assessing how much stock to put into Steelers’ win
Now Playing
nbc_pft_nickchubb_230919.jpg
5:12
Chubb out for year with ‘significant knee injury’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chiefsjagsv2_230917.jpg
9:43
Should Chiefs be ‘worried’ with offense thus far?
Now Playing