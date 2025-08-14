 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_ricefloresnews_250814.jpg
Report: Chiefs WR Rice to have hearing on Sept. 30
nbc_pft_draft_250814.jpg
PFT Draft: Most indispensable AFC non-quarterbacks
nbc_pft_cowboyslovespotlight_250814.jpg
Jones: ‘Cowboys are a soap opera 365 days a year’

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Other PFT Content

Report: Chiefs WR Rice to have hearing on Sept. 30

August 14, 2025 11:44 AM
Mike Florio analyzes two NFL legal issues, including Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice’s hearing reportedly being scheduled for Sept. 30 and former head coach Brian Flores securing a win over the NFL in federal appeals court.
nbc_pftpm_ricefloresnews_250814.jpg
13:13
Report: Chiefs WR Rice to have hearing on Sept. 30
nbc_pft_smithoncollusion_250807.jpg
3:48
Smith: I would’ve appealed any inconsistencies
nbc_pftpm_parsonsrequest_250801.jpg
6:10
Unpacking Parsons’ trade request from Cowboys
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250725.jpg
13:02
PFT PM Mailbag: AFC South, collusion, European NFL
rodgers_site.jpg
7:08
PIT among 10-12 title contenders, as Rodgers says?
nbc_pftpm_trump_250725.jpg
5:17
Florio: No one is protecting college athletes
nbc_pftpm_andrewberry_250725.jpg
3:58
Browns could keep four QBs on 53-man roster
nbc_pftpm_nicksaban_250725.jpg
4:19
Saban not ‘enticed’ by current coaching options
PFTPMWilkinsnew.jpg
6:27
Raiders release Wilkins; NFLPA files grievance
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250724.jpg
11:11
PFT PM Mailbag: How long will MIN trust McCarthy?
nbc_ffhh_kamara_250814.jpg
04:56
Kamara will perform despite Saints QB situation
nbc_ffhh_jamesconner_250814.jpg
04:17
Conner ‘still the lead dog’ in Cardinals backfield
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250814.jpg
01:07
Nabers leads best bets for most receiving yards
nbc_ffhh_rotoworldnews_250814.jpg
07:32
Williams ‘hasn’t been consistent enough’ in camp
nbc_roto_49ers_250814.jpg
02:14
49ers ‘warrant favoritism’ at +150 to win NFC West
nbc_pft_draft_250814.jpg
06:35
PFT Draft: Most indispensable AFC non-quarterbacks
nbc_pft_cowboyslovespotlight_250814.jpg
07:46
Jones: ‘Cowboys are a soap opera 365 days a year’
nbc_pft_jamescookcontract_250814.jpg
07:03
Analyzing RB Cook’s new four-year deal with Bills
nbc_pft_penixjrfight_250814.jpg
05:05
Should NFL suspend guys for joint practice fights?
nbc_pft_kirkcousin_250814.jpg
07:03
Cousins will not play in preseason, Morris says
nbc_pft_nfcwestpredictions_250814.jpg
12:39
Predicting 2025 division finishes: NFC West
nbc_pft_cowboysfranchiseworthv2_250814.jpg
04:34
Are Dallas Cowboys worth more than $12.8 billion?
nbc_pft_sandersinjury_250814.jpg
11:02
Sanders unlikely to play Saturday against Eagles
nbc_pft_coltslogo_250814.jpg
02:06
Is Colts logo pretzel hilarious or revolting?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250814.jpg
12:58
Will Parsons eventually get new deal from Cowboys?
nbc_pft_swifttravis_250814.jpg
04:57
Swift, Kelce relationship ‘is great for the NFL’
nbc_pft_jerryjonescancer_250814.jpg
11:25
Cowboys’ Jones reveals he survived Stage 4 cancer
nbc_pft_collegefootball_250814.jpg
04:16
Will Florio attend Texas-Ohio State on Aug. 30?
nbc_simms_morelikelyrodgers_250813.jpg
03:11
Which version of Rodgers will Steelers get?
nbc_simms_wouldubeshocked_250813.jpg
07:46
Could Penix be a top-five QB in 2025?
nbc_simms_willbearsplaystarters_250813.jpg
04:44
Simms ‘not panicked’ by Williams’ growing pains
nbc_ffhh_lamb_250812.jpg
02:01
Lamb headlines best bets for NFL receptions leader
nbc_ffhh_warrensleeper_250812.jpg
09:26
Rookie TE Warren will ‘get the ball’ with Colts
nbc_ffhh_stafford_250812.jpg
13:07
Temper expectations for Rams skill players
nbc_ffhh_fantasydeepsleepers_250812.jpg
12:43
Croskey-Merritt, Palmer lead deep sleepers in 2025
nbc_ffhh_rickysleeper_250812.jpg
03:26
Expectations ‘should be high’ for 49ers’ Pearsall
nbc_ffhh_chrisrashidsleeper_250812.jpg
03:26
Olave, Shaheed are potential sleepers with Saints
nbc_simms_mlcomorvik_250813.jpg
06:17
More likely to miss postseason, MIN or WAS?
nbc_roto_rams_250813.jpg
02:06
Rams carry ‘downside risk’ into NFL season
nbc_roto_droy_250813.jpg
02:04
NFL DROY ‘correctly runs through’ Giants’ Carter

nbc_golf_nicolaiholeout_250814.jpg
32
Højgaard holes out for eagle twice in three holes
nbc_rtf_preseasonappoll_250814.jpg
04:03
Do Texas, Penn State deserve love from AP poll?
nbc_bte_acesmercury_250814.jpg
01:34
Aces, Mercury both ‘trying to remain relevant’
nakase.jpg
01:30
Is Nakase the pick in WNBA COTY market?
nbc_bte_army_250814.jpg
01:34
Army ‘replacing a lot of production’ in 2025
nbc_roto_nbachamp_250814.jpg
02:05
Nuggets should be second favorite for NBA title
nbc_roto_pltop5_250814.jpg
02:00
Forest, Spurs lead best plus money top-five bets
nbc_nba_maryjarenintv_250813.jpg
10:20
Why Jackson Jr. changed jersey number to honor dad
nbc_wnba_wedtopplays_250814.jpg
03:04
Highlights: Aces’ win streak continues vs. Liberty
nbc_golf_usamatuer_250813.jpg
11:56
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Amateur, Round of 64
nbc_golf_jaimediaz_250813.jpg
07:20
The Olympic Club is more than just a golf course
nbc_golf_meghaganneinterview_250813.jpg
05:56
Ganne reflects on path to U.S. Women’s Amateur win
nbc_golf_rydercupkeegan_250813.jpg
13:18
Is playing Ryder Cup Bradley’s best option?
nbc_golf_scottieschefflercaddie_250813.jpg
05:55
Scheffler and new caddie figuring out routine
nbc_roto_cook_250813.jpg
01:28
Cook a solid RB2 following extension with Bills
nbc_roto_mooney_250813.jpg
01:27
Who will step up if Mooney misses time?
nbc_roto_chargers_250813.jpg
01:20
Chargers expected to rotate RBs in Week 1
nbc_golf_rorymcilroywalk_250813.jpg
07:08
McIlroy hopes to ‘shake summer rust off’ at BMW
nbc_roto_alonso_250813.jpg
01:06
What’s next for Alonso after making Mets history?
nbc_roto_mclean_250813.jpg
01:37
Mets call up prospect McLean to start vs. Mariners
nbc_roto_anthony_250813.jpg
01:32
Red Sox rookie OF Anthony joins historic company
nbc_wnba_violetvalks_250813.jpg
14:22
Valkyries continue growth with new mascot, Violet
nbc_wnba_libertychat_250813.jpg
14:58
Liberty shouldn’t hit ‘panic button’ yet
nbc_wnba_tuestopplays_v2_250813.jpg
01:49
Highlights: NY Liberty’s season-high win vs Sparks
nbc_golf_livrelegation_250813.jpg
07:08
Which LIV golfers face potential relegation?
nbc_bte_navy_250813.jpg
01:36
Navy worth a ‘sprinkle’ to win American Conference
allishagraymostimprovedplayer.jpg
01:30
Gray deserved as Most Improved Player frontrunner
nbc_golf_cdwbmw_250813.jpg
01:18
Bradley set to defend BMW Championship title
ajawilsonacesliberty.jpg
02:01
Target Wilson over 22.5 points in Aces vs. Liberty
nbc_roto_pl_250813.jpg
01:54
Arsenal have tools to challenge Liverpool in PL