How to strike 'balance' on tush push ruling
Former NFLPA executive and current CEO of Somebody Advisors George Atallah joins Mike Florio to discuss the strategic approach to the tush push ruling and how all parties can come together to reach a decision.
Why NFLPA needs more involvement from star players
George Atallah chats with Mike Florio on why there aren't more QBs involved in NFLPA leadership and why it's important to strike a balance in the governance of players.
Should NFL players be able to chase Olympic gold?
Former NFLPA executive and current CEO of Somebody Advisors George Atallah joins Mike Florio to discuss the player excitement about playing flag football in the 2028 Olympics, the injury concerns and more.
Will the NFL see an 18-game schedule before 2029?
George Atallah believes the NFL will see an 18-game season before 2029, explaining to Mike Florio why timing weighs on the landscape of broadcast rights and ponders the potential of a lock out if the CBA does not pass.
NFLPA report cards have held owners accountable
Former NFLPA executive and current CEO of Somebody Advisors George Atallah joins Mike Florio to discuss the importance of NFLPA team report cards, explaining how they provide insight on NFL workplace environments.
Why Jones has a ‘better chance’ of playing in Indy
Mike Florio unpacks the latest QB switch-up in the NFL as Daniel Jones has reportedly agreed to terms with the Indianapolis Colts, giving him a chance to fight for the starting role alongside Anthony Richardson.
Florio: Pats ‘went drunken sailor’ on free agency
Mike Florio recaps a reportedly big day of spending from the New England Patriots and what the moves mean for a team trying to build around quarterback Drake Maye.
Report: Browns bring Pickett back to the AFC North
Mike Florio reacts to the Philadelphia Eagles reportedly trading backup quarterback Kenny Pickett to the Cleveland Browns for Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a 2025 fifth-round draft pick.
WAS reportedly add another veteran in Tunsil
The Commanders reportedly give the Houston Texans draft picks for left tackle Laremy Tunsil as Washington adds another veteran talent to help Jayden Daniels in his sophomore season in the NFL.