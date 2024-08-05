 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_nfltop100_240805.jpg
Florio: NFL’s Top 100 ‘becoming less significant’
nbc_pftpm_rams_240805.jpg
Rams’ offensive injury concerns are ‘significant’
nbc_pftpm_payton_240805.jpg
Payton offers up suggestion for new kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_nfltop100_240805.jpg
Florio: NFL’s Top 100 ‘becoming less significant’
nbc_pftpm_rams_240805.jpg
Rams’ offensive injury concerns are ‘significant’
nbc_pftpm_payton_240805.jpg
Payton offers up suggestion for new kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Could Harbaugh get punished from Stalions fiasco?

August 5, 2024 01:20 PM
Mike Florio unpacks the latest development concerning Michigan's college football program, as reports suggest that Jim Harbaugh and Sherrone Moore are facing potential discipline from the NCAA.
Up Next
nbc_pftpm_nfltop100_240805.jpg
6:20
Florio: NFL’s Top 100 ‘becoming less significant’
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_rams_240805.jpg
2:29
Rams’ offensive injury concerns are ‘significant’
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_payton_240805.jpg
5:39
Payton offers up suggestion for new kickoff rule
Now Playing
nbc_pft_perrrymanharbaugh_240521_(1).jpg
5:04
Could Harbaugh get punished from Stalions fiasco?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_harrison_240805.jpg
4:29
Report: Harrison Jr. jerseys still can’t be sold
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240805.jpg
19:12
PFT Mailbag: What Stafford’s deal means for Rams
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_tyreekhill_240805.jpg
6:54
Inside Hill’s restructured deal with Dolphins
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240802.jpg
15:49
PFT Mailbag: Why overturn Sunday Ticket verdict?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240802.jpg
19:05
Judge overturns verdict in Sunday Ticket lawsuit
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_newnflrules_240802.jpg
14:21
Key changes to NFL rulebook for 2024 season
Now Playing