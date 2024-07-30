Watch Now
Vikings were 'honest' during talks with Cousins
Mike Florio discusses Kirk Cousins comments regarding contract negotiations with the Vikings and how the team wasn't going to draft a quarterback if Cousins stayed in Minnesota.
Up Next
Patriots’ Judon not practicing at camp
Patriots' Judon not practicing at camp
Matthew Judon is entering an apparent holdout over his contract with the New England Patriots, as the star pass rusher did not participate in training camp on Tuesday.
Bisaccia expects ‘amendments’ to kickoff rule
Bisaccia expects 'amendments' to kickoff rule
Mike Florio reacts to Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia's comments regarding the NFL's new kickoff rule.
Vikings were ‘honest’ during talks with Cousins
Vikings were 'honest' during talks with Cousins
Mike Florio discusses Kirk Cousins comments regarding contract negotiations with the Vikings and how the team wasn't going to draft a quarterback if Cousins stayed in Minnesota.
Will Prescott be the first QB to earn $60M/year?
Will Prescott be the first QB to earn $60M/year?
Mike Florio discusses how Jordan Love and Tua Tagovailoa's recent contract negotiations will affect Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott as he enters the final year of his contract.
Analyzing Tagovailoa’s extension with Dolphins
Analyzing Tagovailoa's extension with Dolphins
Mike Florio breaks down Tua Tagovailoa's team record contract extension with the Miami Dolphins, explaining the key factors of the deal for both parties.
NFL’s Sunday Ticket case has a ‘big week coming’
NFL's Sunday Ticket case has a 'big week coming'
Mike Florio provides the latest update on the NFL's Sunday Ticket lawsuit and explains why it's a "big week coming."
PFT Mailbag: Fully guaranteed deal for Prescott?
PFT Mailbag: Fully guaranteed deal for Prescott?
Mike Florio opens up the PFT PM mailbag to answer questions about the NFL Sunday Ticket lawsuit, Haason Reddick's contract negotiations, and the possibility of Dak Prescott getting a fully guaranteed contract.
Mahomes doesn’t feel underpaid after QB megadeals
Mahomes doesn't feel underpaid after QB megadeals
Mike Florio discusses the megadeals to quarterbacks' Jordan Love and Tua Tagovailoa, explaining why Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes doesn't feel underpaid at the moment.
Breaking down Love’s new contract with Packers
Breaking down Love's new contract with Packers
Mike Florio dives into the numbers behind Jordan Love's new contract with the Green Bay Packers, explaining why it's a "market value" deal for both parties.