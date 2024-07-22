Watch Now
Netflix's 'Receivers' exposes NFL injury flaws
Mike Florio discusses his thoughts on Netflix's 'Receivers,' noting how Amon-Ra St. Brown's documented oblique injury raises questions about NFL injury reporting.
Florio: Love putting 'extra pressure' on Packers
Florio: Love putting 'extra pressure' on Packers
Mike Florio breaks down the latest news surrounding Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, who will attend but not actively practice with the team until the two sides can finalize a contract extension.
Mike Florio continues his dive into the NFL Sunday Ticket trial transcript, explaining how the plaintiffs calculated seven billion dollars in damages had occurred during the specified window.
Mike Florio opens up the PFT Mailbag to answer questions from viewers and readers, including questions regarding Aaron Rodgers, Fantasy Football, and more.
Mike Florio opens the mailbag to discuss "Hard Knocks" with the New York Giants, how Russell Wilson can "play himself out of the Hall of Fame" and the Atlanta Falcons' future with Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr.
Mike Florio assesses the likelihood of Bill Belichick returning to NFL coaching next season and what a role could look like for the former Patriots head coach.
Mike Florio breaks down the civil complaint the Jaguars filed against former employee Amit Patel, who pleaded guilty to stealing $22.2 million, in which the team is seeking $66.6 million in damages.
Mike Florio provides insight on Caleb Williams' contract negotiations with the Chicago Bears and discusses the future of the No. 1 overall pick.
As Brandon Aiyuk officially requests a trade from the 49ers, Mike Florio discusses what options San Francisco has and what could be next for the WR.