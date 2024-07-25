Watch Now
Florio: Jets overhyped Rodgers' Egypt trip
Mike Florio discusses how the New York Jets handled Aaron Rodgers' trip to Egypt during mandatory minicamp saying they made it a "bigger deal than it needed to be."
Up Next
Vikings CB Blackmon tears ACL at practice
Vikings CB Blackmon tears ACL at practice
Mike Florio reacts to Vikings CB Mekhi Blackmon tearing his ACL at Minnesota's practice, exploring what it means for the team and training camp injuries at large.
NFL files brief attacking Sunday Ticket verdict
NFL files brief attacking Sunday Ticket verdict
Mike Florio has the latest update on the Sunday Ticket trial, including the NFL filing a 12-page reply brief attacking the verdict.
Florio: Jets overhyped Rodgers’ Egypt trip
Florio: Jets overhyped Rodgers' Egypt trip
Mike Florio discusses how the New York Jets handled Aaron Rodgers' trip to Egypt during mandatory minicamp saying they made it a "bigger deal than it needed to be."
Belichick passed up ‘any job he wanted’ with 49ers
Belichick passed up 'any job he wanted' with 49ers
Mike Florio dives into 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan offering Bill Belichick whatever position he wanted in San Francisco and explains some potential reasons why Belichick passed.
PFT Mailbag: Brian Flores lawsuit updates and more
PFT Mailbag: Brian Flores lawsuit updates and more
Mike Florio opens up the PFT Mailbag to answer some questions regarding the Brian Flores case, Jordan Love's contract, what the future holds for Bill Belichick and more.
McCarthy faces tough challenge as lame duck coach
McCarthy faces tough challenge as lame duck coach
Mike Florio breaks down Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy's latest comments about entering the 2024 NFL season without signing an extension with the team.
Tua’s contract situation with Dolphins is ‘fluid’
Tua's contract situation with Dolphins is 'fluid'
Mike Florio analyzes Mike McDaniel's comments on Tua Tagovailoa's status with the Miami Dolphins being 'day by day' and whether the sides will reach a mutually-agreeable deal.
Jones contract lawsuit is ‘a dysfunctional mess’
Jones contract lawsuit is 'a dysfunctional mess'
Mike Florio takes a deeper look into the lawsuit filed by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones in response to a contract breach and questions what Jones stands to gain.
PFT Mailbag: The battle to be Texas’ team and more
PFT Mailbag: The battle to be Texas’ team and more
Mike Florio dives into the PFT Mailbag to answer some questions regarding concussion shells, the Sunday Ticket trial, a potential 18-game season and more.