 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_newnflrules_240802.jpg
Key changes to NFL rulebook for 2024 season
nbc_pftpm_prescott_240802.jpg
Florio: Cowboys want ‘escape hatch’ with Prescott
nbc_pftpm_hofgame_240802.jpg
New NFL kickoff rules, rosters highlight HOF game

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_newnflrules_240802.jpg
Key changes to NFL rulebook for 2024 season
nbc_pftpm_prescott_240802.jpg
Florio: Cowboys want ‘escape hatch’ with Prescott
nbc_pftpm_hofgame_240802.jpg
New NFL kickoff rules, rosters highlight HOF game

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Key changes to NFL rulebook for 2024 season

August 2, 2024 12:36 PM
Mike Florio examines notable changes to the NFL rulebook for the 2024-25 season, including it being easier for QBs to throw the ball away, the "cheat motion" and more.
Up Next
nbc_pftpm_newnflrules_240802.jpg
14:21
Key changes to NFL rulebook for 2024 season
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_prescott_240802.jpg
6:17
Florio: Cowboys want ‘escape hatch’ with Prescott
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_hofgame_240802.jpg
5:15
New NFL kickoff rules, rosters highlight HOF game
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240801.jpg
11:47
Source: NFL expects no 2024 Sunday Ticket changes
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_steelers_240801.jpg
11:31
Simms: ‘Nightmare’ for Wilson amid QB1 battle
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_49erscontract_240801.jpg
6:15
49ers contract issues persist with Aiyuk, Williams
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_purdy_240801.jpg
5:51
Purdy positioning himself to be highest-paid QB
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_cowboys_240801.jpg
13:06
Cowboys ‘dragging their feet’ on extending stars
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_dolphins_240801.jpg
7:53
Simms: No NFL team would pay Tagovailoa that much
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_jlove_240801.jpg
5:50
Why Simms likes Love’s deal more than Tagovailoa’s
Now Playing