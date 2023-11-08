Watch Now
PFT PM Mailbag: Is Stroud the next rising star?
Mike Florio takes and answers questions from the fan mailbag, including such topics as the 'tush push,' Carson Wentz, C.J. Stroud and the Texans, the coaching situation in New England, and much more.
Up Next
NFL needs better league-wide QB play to expand
NFL needs better league-wide QB play to expand
Mike Florio examines whether the NFL could eventually face difficulties when attempting to expand given how hard it is for franchises to land true franchise quarterbacks.
For Tannehill, the writing was on the wall
For Tannehill, the writing was on the wall
Mike Florio agrees that everyone saw Tennessee moving away from Ryan Tannehill at some point, but he's surprised that it happened mid-season and that the decision was automatically to start Will Levis.
Tretter says NFL on-field fine system needs review
Tretter says NFL on-field fine system needs review
Mike Florio weighs in on NFLPA President JC Tretter's piece explaining why the league's on-field fine system needs immediate revision.
If Belichick leaves NE will it be surprising?
If Belichick leaves NE will it be surprising?
Mike Florio explains why he feels it's a given that Bill Belichick isn't going to be back as head coach in New England following this season, though the ways in which it could all transpire remain to be seen.
PFT PM Mailbag: Is Stroud the next rising star?
PFT PM Mailbag: Is Stroud the next rising star?
Mike Florio takes and answers questions from the fan mailbag, including such topics as the 'tush push,' Carson Wentz, C.J. Stroud and the Texans, the coaching situation in New England, and much more.
Hutchinson, Lions not naïve to the big picture
Hutchinson, Lions not naïve to the big picture
Aidan Hutchinson joins Mike Florio to talk about Halloween costumes, keeping weight on during the NFL season and whether the Detroit Lions are aiming for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
Week 9 preview: Buccaneers vs. Texans
Week 9 preview: Buccaneers vs. Texans
Chris Simms calls the tilt in Houston between the Texans and Bucs a "coin flip" at this point given the inconsistent play from both squads this season, but Mike Florio believes Baker Mayfield is the difference maker.
Week 9 preview: Rams vs. Packers
Week 9 preview: Rams vs. Packers
Chris Simms wouldn't be shocked if Matthew Stafford suits up despite his thumb instead of Brett Rypien, but regardless of who starts at quarterback for Los Angeles, Simms has the Rams winning, but Mike Florio disagrees.
Week 9 preview: Cardinals vs. Browns
Week 9 preview: Cardinals vs. Browns
Chris Simms and Mike Florio break down how Clayton Tune will hold up against the Browns, who need this win if they want to stay in the mix.