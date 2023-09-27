 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

PFT PM Mailbag: What if Fields had more support?

September 27, 2023 03:25 PM
Mike Florio takes and answers fan questions from the mailbag, discussing Justin Fields, inquiries about current and future scheduling, and more.
Up Next
JF.jpg
22:34
PFT PM Mailbag: What if Fields had more support?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_realtimebettingadvice_230927.jpg
5:55
How Genius Sports can change NFL betting world
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_nfleurope_230927.jpg
5:17
Assessing NFL’s progress with exposure overseas
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_garrettwilson_230926.jpg
8:47
Garrett Wilson to Jets fans: ‘Stick with us’
Now Playing
nbc_simms_denvsmia_230921.jpg
3:29
Week 3 preview: Broncos vs. Dolphins
Now Playing
nbc_simms_carvssea_230921.jpg
3:51
Week 3 preview: Panthers vs. Seahawks
Now Playing
nbc_simms_bufvswas_230921.jpg
3:21
Week 3 preview: Bills vs. Commanders
Now Playing
nbc_simms_newvsnyj_230921.jpg
2:28
Week 3 preview: Patriots vs. Jets
Now Playing
nbc_simms_saints_230921.jpg
2:57
Week 3 preview: Saints vs. Packers
Now Playing
nbc_simms_tenvscle_230921.jpg
3:58
Week 3 preview: Titans vs. Browns
Now Playing