 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Will Jackson help Belichick stay off NE hot seat?

October 4, 2023 05:35 PM
J.C. Jackson is heading back to the Patriots after a losing his rotation spot with the Chargers and Mike Florio believes this trade was made to help head coach Bill Belichick fight for his job.
Up Next
nbc_pftpm_bobbywagnerint_231004.jpg
10:08
Wagner: Seahawks to get healthy during bye week
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_brettfavre_231004.jpg
7:32
Favre may be in trouble if he missteps testifying
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_randygregory_231004.jpg
7:44
Gregory’s release shows Payton running show in DEN
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_jcjackson_231004.jpg
3:49
Will Jackson help Belichick stay off NE hot seat?
Now Playing
nbc_simms_lvrvslac_v3_230928_1920x1080.jpg
2:24
Week 4 preview: Raiders vs. Chargers
Now Playing
nbc_simms_seavsnyg_230928.jpg
1:55
Week 4 preview: Seahawks vs. Giants
Now Playing
nbc_simms_miavsbuf_230928.jpg
4:13
Week 4 preview: Dolphins vs. Bills
Now Playing
nbc_simms_kcvsnyj_230928.jpg
2:16
Week 4 preview: Jets vs. Chiefs
Now Playing
nbc_simms_arivssf_230928.jpg
2:34
Week 4 preview: Cardinals vs. 49ers
Now Playing
nbc_simms_nevsdal_230928.jpg
3:30
Week 4 preview: Patriots vs. Cowboys
Now Playing