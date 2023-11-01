Watch Now
Raiders name Pierce interim HC, Kelly G.M.
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons dive into the fallout of the Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler firings, including naming Antonio Pierce interim HC, Champ Kelly G.M. and leaning towards starting Aidan O’Connell.
PFT power rankings: Jags rise to No. 2 in Week 9
Mike Florio defends his Week 9 power rankings to Myles Simmons, explaining why the Eagles landed on top, how the Jaguars secured the second slot, why the Lions stayed at No. 8 and more.
Why Sweat has ‘all the leverage’ with the Bears
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons do a deep dive on the Montez Sweat trade to the Bears, examining why they should’ve had a contract for him on his way through the door.
Young could be ‘difference-maker’ for 49ers in '23
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons sift through the ways Chase Young can strengthen the 49ers’ defense immediately and discuss why they foresee it being a short-term situation.
Could end result for Commanders be Belichick?
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons examine the possibility of Bill Belichick heading to the Commanders in a trade, especially with Josh McDaniels now available to potentially bring in as an offensive coordinator.
How Vikings’ odds to make playoffs have shifted
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons unpack how the odds, provided by DraftKings Sportsbooks, have changed for the Vikings’ postseason chances, given all the changes at QB.
What Dobbs trade means for Cousins’ future in MIN
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons dissect Kevin O’Connell’s remarks about Kirk Cousins’ future and discuss why they foresee the QB back at the helm in Minnesota next season.
Commanders signal more change trading Young, Sweat
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons explore why they believe Ron Rivera is on his way out as they clean house in Washington, after Chase Young was sent to the 49ers and Montez Sweat was traded to the Bears.
Dobbs could keep Vikings on playoff race fringes
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons evaluate the Vikings’ move to trade for Josh Dobbs, given Kirk Cousins’ torn Achilles, and discuss why his track record through adversity gives Minnesota optimism.
Raiders fire head coach McDaniels, G.M. Ziegler
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons outline why “The Patriot Way” takes time, and how neither Josh McDaniels nor Dave Ziegler should’ve been hired in the first place if Mark Davis wasn't going to give it time to work.
Johnson blames officials for loss to Jaguars
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect Diontae Johnson’s remarks about the officials and spell out where the WR crossed the line.
Thibodeaux blasts officials for key offsides call
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine why Kayvon Thibodeaux was in fact offsides and why ultimately, the risk was not worth the reward at a moment like that.