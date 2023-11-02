Watch Now
Raiders prove 'Patriot Way' needs a QB like Brady
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how the Raiders are the latest example of why the “Patriot Way” only works with a strong QB who can take the brunt of the failures and is willing to submit.
NFL Week 9 props, key storylines to watch
Mike Florio and Chris Simms rip through props, provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, for the Dolphins going head-to-head with the Chiefs in Germany, Lamar Jackson taking on the Seahawks defense and more.
PFT Draft: Teams we’re surprised didn’t make trade
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal which teams they’re most surprised didn’t make a deadline trade, from the Chiefs to the Eagles and more.
Levis to have first big test on TNF vs. Steelers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore why Will Levis has a critical opportunity on the road in Pittsburgh during prime time, but has Mike Vrabel on his side.
Falcons ‘thread the needle’ starting Heinicke
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect the complex situation in Atlanta, because at some point, Desmond Ridder will be at 100% again and they’ll have to make a hard decision at QB.
Pierce feels O’Connell gives Raiders ‘best chance’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline how the change at QB will be a good reset, as long as key offensive players get the ball, as well as how Jimmy Garoppolo’s contract plays into the equation.
Pierce brings new mindset to Raiders as interim HC
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how Antonio Pierce being a natural-born leader could match the energy of the organization, while also questioning if his lack of experience could result in a soft-tank.
Examining case for why Davis should sell Raiders
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain how Mark Davis is the common thread in the Raiders’ shortcomings and spell out why it would be in his best interest to sell the team.
PFT PM Mailbag: Watson’s contract, Giants QBs
Mike Florio answers NFL questions from the fan mailbag, regarding Deshaun Watson's contract, New York Giants QB situation, Carson Wentz and more.
Florio: NFL must be consistent with Anderson
Mike Florio discusses former NFL referee Walt Anderson appearing on Monday Night Football and why the league cannot be 'selectively transparent' when using Anderson on television.
Florio’s ‘On Our Way Home’ is now available
Mike Florio's new book "On Our Way Home" which lands somewhere between "A Christmas Carol" and "It’s a Wonderful Life" is now available to purchase on Amazon.
Florio: ‘No news’ from latest report on Cardinals
Mike Florio reacts to the latest chatter surrounding the Arizona Cardinals' reported organizational dysfunction and explains why the NFL hasn't taken further action yet.